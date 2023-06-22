ExitCertified to Host Amazon Web Services Discovery Days

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / ExitCertified today announced that it will host Amazon Web Services (AWS) Discovery Days every Tuesday from July 11 to Aug. 1.

"ExitCertified and AWS have been working together for nearly a decade to provide the highest level of IT training," said Matthew George, Director, Education Services Marketing, ExitCertified. "As the most popular cloud provider among businesses, AWS plays a key role in cloud services and in our CloudCentrix suite of IT training."

What are AWS Discovery Days?

AWS Discovery Days are events organized to provide individuals and organizations with an introduction to AWS cloud services and solutions. These events provide foundational knowledge, highlight key AWS services, and help attendees leverage the AWS platform for their specific use cases and requirements.

Though AWS Discovery Days are designed to provide an introductory understanding of AWS services, learning sessions may not cover advanced topics or in-depth technical details. Experienced participants who need advanced training may benefit from other AWS training programs or certifications.

Who should attend AWS Discovery Days?

AWS Discovery Days can benefit the following audiences:

IT Professionals

Business Decision Makers

IT Managers and Directors

Solution Architects and Consultants

Students pursuing technology degrees or certifications

How to register for an AWS Discovery Day

The confirmed Discovery Days live session schedule is listed below. Click on a title to learn about the session and register for it.

Discovery Day Sessions Date and Start Time Related Instructor-Led Courses Strategies and Tools to Perform Large-Scale Migrations Tuesday, July 11 @ noon ET Migrating to AWS Introduction to Securing Your AWS Cloud Tuesday, July 18 @ noon ET AWS Security Essentials Fundamentals of a Modern Data Strategy Tuesday, July 25 @ noon ET Data Warehousing on AWS Machine Learning Basics Tuesday, Aug. 1 @ noon ET Deep Learning on AWS

Thousands of students have attended past AWS Discovery Day classes.

About ExitCertified

ExitCertified is a leading IT training provider whose award-winning instructors use engaging and interactive methods to ensure knowledge retention. The company maintains a 97% student-satisfaction rating and has been named one of the "Top 20 IT Training Companies" by Training Industry, Inc. for 11 consecutive years.

