Apptega and HacWare Partner to Help MSPs Build World-Class Compliance Programs Through AI-Driven Cybersecurity Training

The two fast-growing software companies will offer an integration that empowers managed service providers (MSPs) and their clients to easily meet compliance requirements related to cybersecurity training.

Apptega will offer HacWare as a cloud-native integration both through its security products marketplace and directly to HacWare customers. An essential component of its end-to-end cybersecurity compliance platform, Apptega's assessment manager enables businesses to easily gauge their ability to meet controls related to industry-standard frameworks like SOC 2, PCI and NIST. The integration, which automatically identifies controls and subcontrols across Apptega's library of more than 25 frameworks that require employee training, helps HacWare users easily prove they are compliant with those requirements.

"The ability of organizations to show they can effectively train their employees to be on guard against phishing, social engineering and other human-focused attacks is crucial not only to meeting increasingly rigorous compliance obligations but also to protecting their most valuable assets and information," said Apptega CEO Armistead Whitney. "We're excited to partner with HacWare to help make this process seamless for organizations of all sizes and the MSPs that serve them."

The two-way integration shares information between platforms such that Apptega updates an organization's compliance score in real time based on employee progress in HacWare. Businesses increasingly look to HacWare to help them create smart security awareness solutions in minutes, leveraging the platform's AI learning to facilitate simulated spear phishing attacks, develop custom training and identify potential threats.

"We've seen a growing number of our MSP partners asking for the ability to track their users' compliance training," said HacWare CEO and founder Tiffany Ricks. "The integration partnership with Apptega makes it easy for our partners to track their users' alignment with security awareness training compliance and streamline audit reporting. Through the integration, we're alleviating some of the burden on MSPs to track compliance individually, furthering our goal to provide more frictionless solutions for our partners."

Apptega, HacWare lead movement to equip MSPs with cybersecurity compliance ability

Through their partner programs, both companies strive to equip the more than 150,000 managed technology providers worldwide to deliver cybersecurity and compliance solutions that have traditionally been outside of their scope due to cost, complexity and highly specialized knowledge. The partnership doubles down on their commitments to empower these MSPs to capitalize on the $40 billion and growing governance, risk and compliance industry with products that make it easy to build and manage these programs for themselves and clients.

For Apptega, the HacWare announcement comes on the heels of the launch of Edge, a first-of-its-kind technology purpose-built for MSPs that brings together compliance management, integrated marketplaces, and cyber insurance all in one platform.

Similarly, HacWare recently announced a certified integration with the ConnectWise PSA platform. ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of MSPs and this partnership furthers HacWare's goal of simplifying the MSP's journey to providing cybersecurity education.

About Apptega

A perennial G2 leader across various cybersecurity categories, Apptega is the end-to-end GRC platform that security-focused IT providers and in-house teams use to build and manage world-class cybersecurity and compliance programs for their clients simply, quickly, and affordably. It's trusted by hundreds of MSPs and MSSPs, who are growing lucrative security practices, creating stickier customer relationships, and winning more business from competitors. To learn more, visit apptega.com.

About HacWare

HacWare is an automated cybersecurity learning platform that helps MSPs combat phishing attacks. Using AI-driven phishing simulations and measured vulnerability scoring, HacWare builds up your team's security response rate with fun and smart animated training videos and quizzes. Reduce your team's phishing responses by 60% with our set-it and forget-it technology and quick integrations. We make it simple to develop your client's team into their first line of defense against cyberattacks. For more information about how HacWare can support your MSP, visit www.hacware.com/msp.

Contact Information

Robert Hilson

VP Marketing, Apptega

robert.hilson@apptega.com

