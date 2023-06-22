Historic meteorological data is typically used to assess solar farm yield and secure project finance, but with climate change beginning to affect every aspect of society, past weather data may no longer be a reliable guide. Everoze Partner Nastasia Pacaut looks at how PV projects can be future-proofed in a changing climate.From pv magazine 06/23 Climate studies have shown that potential solar irradiation is subject to both regional and local variation over time, with many contributing factors. No clear way has yet been found to predict irradiation far into the future and historic variations have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...