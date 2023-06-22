INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Licensing Expo Wraps with Record-High Retail Attendance and Nearly 12,000 Attendees

The 2023 Licensing Expo hosted over 5,000 brands, including Mattel, Paramount, Hasbro, Jazwares, Nintendo, Disney, Netflix, IMG and Beanstalk.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Licensing Expo , the premier global event for licensing, IP, collaborations and brand extension, organized by Informa Markets Global Licensing Group and sponsored by industry association Licensing International, successfully concluded June 15 with nearly 12,000 unique attendees, a 13% increase on 2022's total attendance and returning to numbers close to 2019's pre-pandemic edition.

The annual event also recorded the highest quality attendance to date, with 60% of visitors being C-suite or Director level executives alongside a record-high retail attendance, coming in at +47% vs 2019. Over 1,150 retailers attended, including buyers from Walmart, Forever21, PacSun, Tilly's, Toys 'R' Us, Ross, Rue 21, Hot Topic, Inditex, Dollar General, Bershka, Burger King, Hallmark, Macy's, Amazon, Kohl's, Target, Fanatics, TJX Companies Inc., Home Depot, Lush, Coach, Primark, and Pottery Barn.

The show also saw over 6,800 meetings booked and hosted through the official matchmaking platform, empowering conversations between thousands of brands across entertainment, sports, gaming, publishing, automotive, toys, corporate brands, art, non-profit and more, to make connections and strike deals, bringing new trends and innovative products to life.

"Licensing Expo continues to be the meeting point for the entire licensing industry and host to the most influential and recognizable brands on the market today. It is the place where new and emerging brands come to be discovered, future trends are identified and the next 'must have' products are launched," states Anna Clarke, SVP, Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets. "Through interactive fashion showrooms, industry education, and an expo floor hosting companies from all corners of the industry, the engagement and buzz from attendees on this year's show floor exceeded all expectations."

With fashion as this year's show theme, Licensing Expo hosted a new perspective of trend-driven apparel and drove the conversation of what licensing means in the fashion world. Over 60 brands were on display in the fashion showrooms including Emporio Armani, Crocs, Vans, Kathy Ireland, Butter Goods, Burberry, and Lacoste, highlighting fashion products and new brand collaborations.

"Amid increased attendance and a strong retailer presence, we saw significant business being done at this year's Licensing Expo," says Maura Regan, President of Licensing International. "Once again, we saw first-hand how important it is for professionals from around the world to gather together as Expo served as an opportunity to celebrate the power of brands, discuss strategies for the year ahead, and continue to expand the business of global brand licensing."

The 2023 expo also saw a 15% increase in new-to-show attendance and increased international attendance from Asian, South American and European companies, with some markets doubling their attendance vs 2022. Latin American attendees represented nearly 7% of total attendance at the event.

Licensing Expo will return to Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on May 21-23, 2024.

Brand Licensing Europe will be held?this October 4-6 at ExCeL in London with a show theme of Location Based Entertainment (LBE).

Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit (B&LIS) North America?takes place November 2-3 in New York, with an opening day-focused retail tour for the first half-day and full content program on the second day.

To stay updated on all upcoming events from Global Licensing Group, please visit www.thegloballicensinggroup.com .

About Licensing Expo:???

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 16,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.?Connect with Licensing Expo and join the conversation on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

About Global Licensing Group:???

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets , a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo , Brand Licensing Europe , Licensing Expo Shanghai, Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit and License Global. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.??

About Licensing International:

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $340+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

