The Pebble Group PLC Announces New Non-Executive Director Appointment

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / The Pebble Group plc (the "Company" or the "Group") (AIM:PEBB)(OTCQX:PEBBF), a leading provider of technology, services and products to the global promotional products industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Moss to the board of the Company as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

David co-founded Blue Prism as Chief Technology Officer in 2001 and had direct responsibility for all technology related matters, as well as participating in key engagements with customers, partners, sales prospects and sitting on the Blue Prism board.

Following a successful AIM IPO with just 70 staff and a market capitalisation of £48.5m in 2016, Blue Prism grew to over 1,000 people in 30 countries by 2020 before being acquired by SS&C in 2022 for $1.6bn.

Commenting on the announcement, Richard Law, Chair, said:

"I am very pleased to welcome David to our board to complement the skills and experience of our existing board members. David will play a key role in overseeing and developing technology focussed leadership in the Group's businesses, ensuring that technology solutions offer market-leading service to customers and inputting into strategic decision-making regarding technology direction and implementation. I believe his considerable technology related knowledge and experience will strengthen our Board and will support us as we drive forward on our ambitious growth journey."

David will sit on the board of the Company as well as on the Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Further information on David Moss

David William Moss, age 48, is, or has been, a director or partner of the following companies or partnerships during the past five years:

Current directorships and partnerships Past directorships and partnerships Binary Pursuits Limited Blue Prism Limited

David does not hold any legal or beneficial direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company.

There is no further information required to be disclosed in respect of the above appointments pursuant to Rule 17 or Schedule 2 (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

