Ritani Expands Fine Jewelry Collection With Over 100 New SKUs, Just in Time for Summer

Introducing the Shimmering Gems of Ritani's Expanded Fine Jewelry Collection, Ready to Illuminate Your Summer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Ritani, the renowned diamond and engagement ring brand, is thrilled to announce the addition of over 100 new exquisite fine jewelry SKUs to their website, perfectly timed for the summer season. With an unwavering commitment to quality craftsmanship and unparalleled beauty, Ritani continues to elevate the standards of jewelry for customers around the world.





As the days grow longer and the sun shines brighter, Ritani offers even more options to help people look their best with stunning pieces that capture the essence of the season. From gold necklaces to pearl earrings, the new additions to Ritani's fine jewelry collection offer a captivating range of designs, all crafted with meticulous attention to detail.

"Our team at Ritani is dedicated to providing our customers with a diverse selection of fine jewelry that truly reflects their unique style and celebrates life's special moments," said Ria Papasifakis, Head of Product at RItani. "We are delighted to introduce these over 100 new SKUs, carefully curated to capture the spirit of summer and bring a touch of brilliance to every occasion."

The expanded collection showcases an array of timeless classics and contemporary designs, ensuring there is something to suit every individual taste. Each piece is crafted with precision using the finest materials, including ethically sourced diamonds, lustrous gemstones, and high-quality precious metals, guaranteeing exceptional quality and lasting beauty.

Whether customers are seeking the perfect statement necklace for a summer party or a pair of diamond earrings to add a touch of elegance to a casual outfit, Ritani's new additions provide an abundance of options. The collection includes intricate diamond bracelets, vibrant gemstone rings, delicate pendant necklaces, and more, designed to enhance every wearer's natural radiance.

As part of Ritani's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, the new SKUs are easily accessible through their user-friendly website. Customers can explore the expanded collection from the comfort of their homes and enjoy a seamless shopping experience, backed by Ritani's renowned customer service and expert guidance.

To explore the new additions to Ritani's fine jewelry collection and discover the perfect piece for summer, visit: https://www.ritani.com/collections/jewelry

About Ritani

Ritani is a leading diamond and engagement ring brand, renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, uncompromising quality, and commitment to customer satisfaction. With a passion for creating timeless, elegant pieces, Ritani has been a trusted name in the industry for many years. From engagement rings to fine jewelry, every Ritani piece is crafted with precision and designed to be treasured for a lifetime.

