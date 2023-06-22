Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Next Big Story: Ganz seltene Konstellation: Warum man hier jetzt dabei ist!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.06.2023 | 15:06
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Result of AGM

Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 22

London, 22 June 2023
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE


Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")

Results of AGM

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today, all resolutions were passed.

The resolutions are as set out in the Notice of AGM which is available on the Company's website.

For more information contact:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

Jonathan Lo, Director

http://gvmh.co.uk/

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.