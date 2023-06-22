AGF Management Ltd.: AGF Announces Risk Rating Changes

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced risk rating changes for the following funds effective today.



Fund Name Previous Risk Rating Revised Risk Rating AGF Monthly Canadian Dividend Income Fund Low to Medium Medium AGF Global Unconstrained Strategic Bond Fund Low Low to Medium AGF US Sector Rotation Fund Low to Medium Medium

The changes are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. No material changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies or management of these funds.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm's investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $41 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

