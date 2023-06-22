Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Alelion Energy Systems AB (347/23)

With effect from June 26, 2023, the subscription rights in Alelion Energy Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 05, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ALELIO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020539708 Order book ID: 296892 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 26, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Alelion Energy Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ALELIO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020539716 Order book ID: 296890 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB