Donnerstag, 22.06.2023

WKN: A2AM0Z | ISIN: SE0008348072 | Ticker-Symbol: 2FZ
Frankfurt
22.06.23
14:01 Uhr
0,021 Euro
+0,001
+5,47 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Alelion Energy Systems AB (347/23)

With effect from June 26, 2023, the subscription rights in Alelion Energy
Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including July 05, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ALELIO TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020539708              
Order book ID:  296892                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from June 26, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Alelion Energy
Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ALELIO BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020539716              
Order book ID:  296890                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
