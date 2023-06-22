The global cell free expression market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Driven by the growing pipeline of biologics and challenges associated with their manufacturing, cell free expression has emerged as an important focus area for stakeholders in the biopharmaceutical industry

LONDON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Cell Free System Market: Cell Free Expression Kits and Service Providers, 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.

Considering the benefits offered by cell free expression, including low cost of production, shortened production timelines and better control over the reaction environment, the adoption of cell free systems has increased over the years. Driven by the ongoing pace of innovation and growing adoption of cell free systems in the production of biomolecules, the global cell free expression market is anticipated to grow at a healthy pace in the foreseen future.

Key Market Insights

More than 35 companies currently claim to offer cell free expression services, globally

The market is dominated by the presence of small (1-50 employees) players that constitute close to 60% of the contemporary market landscape. Majority of the players offer biomolecule synthesis / expression services, followed by those offering services for template construction. It is also worth highlighting that close to 50% of the players are based in North America.

Close to 25 developers, across the globe, claim to provide 90+ cell free expression kits

Nearly 90% of the total kits are based on crude cell lysate-based systems. Further, more than 40% of the cell free expression kits use microbial cell free expression system to synthesize biomolecules. It is worth highlighting that more than 95% of the cell free expression kits are protein expression kits.

Partnership activity within this field has increased at a CAGR of 35%, between 2018 and 2022

More than 80% of the deals were inked post-2019, with the maximum partnership activity (41%) being reported in 2022. Product development agreements, research and development agreements and technology licensing deals emerged as the most popular partnership models adopted by players engaged in cell free systems domain, collectively representing more than 40% of the total deals.

Over USD 8,250 million has been invested by private and public investors in this domain, since 2018

Of the total amount invested, around USD 4,710 million was raised through IPOs, representing more than 55% of the overall funding activity in this domain. Further, 15 instances of venture capital financing were reported, wherein players collectively raised more than USD 2,010 million.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture more than 80% of the market share, by 2035

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace during the period 2023-2035. In terms of type of host organisms, microbial cell free expression system is expected to occupy a larger share (more than 55%) of the overall cell free expression market in 2035.

Key Questions Answered

What is the likely growth rate (CAGR) of cell free expression market?

How big is the cell free expression market?

Who are the key players offering cell free expression services?

Who are the key developers of cell free expression kits, globally?

What are the common partnership trends observed related to cell free systems?

Which region captures the largest share of the cell free expression market?

Which segments account for the largest cell free expression market share?

The financial opportunity within the cell free expression market is analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Cell Free System

Crude Cell Lysate-based Systems

Reconstituted Systems

Type of Host Organism

Microbial Cell Free Expression Systems

Mammalian Cell Free Expression Systems

Plant-based Cell Free Expression Systems

Other Cell Free Expression Systems

Type of Expression Method

Coupled Transcription and Translation Method

Translation Method

End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Other End-Users

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

