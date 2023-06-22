TruChoice Financial Group, LLC: TruChoice Hosts 2nd Annual Ascend Conference

The practice management event featured a business-building session, adventurous outings, and relationship-building in a beautiful setting

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / TruChoice Financial Group, LLC, one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, held its second annual Ascend conference June 8-11 at Paradisus Los Cabos in Los Cabos, Mexico. More than 100 financial professionals gathered for a mid-year recharge that included business-building sessions, networking with peers, and some fun in the sun.

TruChoice Financial Group, LLC

"The financial professionals that attend Ascend all work extremely hard to stay at the top of their field, and we're honored to not only provide opportunities for professional growth but also some much-needed rest and relaxation," said TruChoice's Chief Distribution Officer, Jim Maietta. "The goal of our business session was to provide concrete, useful, actionable information for everyone, and, based on the feedback received, we succeeded. But I think one of the biggest benefits of these events is the relationship-building that goes on throughout. The interactions between not only our staff and our financial professionals, but spouses, other family members, and our carrier and vendor partners. These are bonds that transcend professional life, and TruChoice is proud to be a conduit for that."

The business session featured a walk-through of new life insurance illustration software available through TruChoice. Also, four of TruChoice's top financial professionals took the stage to share insights into their practices, and the keynote address was delivered by James "The Iron Cowboy" Lawrence. Lawrence, a Guinness World Record-holding endurance athlete, provided a stirring account of the challenges he's faced during his impressive feats and stressed the importance of developing mental toughness. The final day of the event was excursion day, and attendees could choose between a deep-sea fishing trip, a snorkeling outing, an ATV adventure, or leisure time. Ascend '23 concluded with a night of dinner and dancing on the beach.

Preparations will now begin for Ascend '24, which will take place July 25-28, 2024, at the Fairmont Banff Springs in Banff, Alberta. For more information about TruChoice events, or to learn more about TruChoice, visit www.TruChoiceFinancial.com, or call 800.237.0263.

About TruChoice:

TruChoice is a dynamic financial services organization that is one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry. We provide access to 50-plus top-rated carriers and limited distribution products, feature a full-service marketing and advertising agency, and host industry-leading practice management events. Offering fixed annuities, life insurance, and long-term care products, our size and scale allow us to meet a variety of needs for a variety of business models. Whether we are helping you find your TruPath, providing a wealth of TruSolutions, or offering our unwavering TruSupport, OUR Tru is YOU. TruChoice Financial can be followed on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

This information is intended for insurance-licensed financial professionals.

