Zift Solutions Launches ZiftONE Global for B2B Enterprises to Accelerate Growth and Drive Revenue Through Channel Partners

Industry's most powerful channel management platform supports global expansion and acquisitions for tech, telco, manufacturing and building materials enterprises

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Zift Solutions, a leading provider of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) software, today announced the latest enhancement to its ZiftONE portal: ZiftONE Global. The global functionality makes it easier for international channel programs selling through partners, resellers, and distributors to thrive. Zift Solutions is the first PRM and TCMA provider to deliver a fully-distributed partner management platform that supports the needs of global enterprises.

Businesses that rely on an indirect channel to amplify marketing campaigns, generate leads and close sales need a single, enterprise-wide view into the performance of every partner, regardless of business unit, geography, product set or distribution strategy. This information is critical for accurate forecasting, planning and global expansion. Until now, companies managed their various partner programs separately using disparate applications and platforms without a consolidated enterprise dashboard. ZiftONE Global eliminates the time-consuming process of managing, extracting and consolidating critical business information about channel partners and performance. The PRM platform provides a centralized way to manage, analyze and present channel performance data in an easy-to-follow dashboard.

ZiftONE Global is purpose-built for worldwide industries, including technology, telco, manufacturing, building materials and other companies that have multiple partner programs with various channel configurations. By using ZiftONE Global, customers can easily expand into new regions, integrate partner programs from newly acquired companies and amplify marketing campaigns without eroding brand equity. The platform drives higher partner engagement, faster sales cycles, increased revenue and greater market share. For partners, the advanced channel enablement capabilities of ZiftONE Global eliminate potential roadblocks to success, even delivering leads directly into a partner's CRM of choice.

"With 75-80% of all sales going through the channel, it's critical for businesses to be able to easily see the status of every partner and their activity without losing valuable time and resources trying to manage an increasingly complex tech stack. ZiftONE Global solves this issue," said Lionel Farr, chief technology officer of Zift Solutions. "We've done the research, interviewed customers and partners, and have built the industry's most comprehensive PRM to support the needs of customers today while providing the foundation for them to build long-term, profitable partner relationships."

New features of ZiftONE Global include:

Global channel management: A centralized platform offers complete visibility into channel activity across all business units. The easy-to-understand dashboard provides decision makers and stakeholders with accurate insights and analytics showing the performance of all partners by marketing campaigns, revenue forecasts, sales and other key performance metrics.

Support for global growth and expansion: The platform is designed for easy onboarding of new partners and partner programs as organizations grow through acquisitions and expansion into new regions and sectors.

Streamlined organization of products and services: Customers can easily group products and services by reseller, distributor, business unit, country, region and more. Presenting only relevant information to distinct audiences in a highly organized way avoids confusion, enabling partners to successfully move forward with their go-to-market strategies.

Shared marketing assets: Each business unit or region has dedicated portals, content libraries and campaigns. Global admins and corporate marketing teams can place assets into specific portals to ensure consistent messaging and branding while allowing customization by language or product type. This allows partners to easily rebrand content and amplify marketing and sales campaigns using only approved materials.

Existing customers can learn more about ZiftONE Global by contacting their Customer Success Manager. Interested parties can contact the Zift Solutions team to learn more at www.ziftsolutions.com.

About Zift Solutions

Founded in 2006, Zift Solutions is the only Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) tool built as one to work as one. The company's ZiftONE platform manages the flow from onboarding to enablement, lead generation to marketing, all the way through sales. Backed by the most experienced team in the industry, Zift was named the only leader in both Channel Marketing Automation and Partner Relationship Management by Forrester Research and a market leader in Partner Management Software and Through-Channel Marketing Software by G2. For more information, visit www.ziftsolutions.com.

