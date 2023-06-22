Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Next Big Story: Ganz seltene Konstellation: Warum man hier jetzt dabei ist!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.06.2023 | 16:02
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Table Needs Helps Restaurant Owners & Food Truck Operators Get Paid Faster With Next-Day POS Deposit Schedule

Increase Financial Control With Quick, Simple, Secure Credit Card Processing and Account Transfers

MOBILE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Table Needs, Inc., a leading provider of restaurant technology and business services for quick service restaurants, cafes and food trucks announced today the launch of next-business-day point of sale (POS) deposits.

Table Needs - Next Day Transfers

Table Needs - Next Day Transfers
A food truck operator obsessed with falafel collects a payment from a happy guest.

Restaurant owners and food truck operators can now receive payments from credit card transactions in as little as one day as part of the Table Needs Point of Sale standard operations.

FASTER DEPOSITS = FINANCIAL CONTROL

Next-business-day POS deposits increase financial flexibility and freedom for quick-service restaurant, cafe and food truck owners. When using Table Needs POS to make sales and process credit cards, restaurateurs don't need to wait multiple days before making payroll or restocking inventory. Faster deposits also provide more flexibility to invest in other areas of the business, such as marketing and growth opportunities.

"Waiting around for hard-earned deposits to drop into accounts puts stress on multiple areas of a business and inhibits growth," says Ben Simmons, CEO of Table Needs. "Our goal here at Table Needs is to make running a restaurant or food truck easier, and offering next-day transfers directly contributes to that mission."

NEXT-BUSINESS-DAY TRANSFER SCHEDULE FROM TABLE NEEDS

Seamlessly integrated with the point-of-sale system, the Table Needs standard transfer schedule automatically deposits payments into linked accounts as follows:

  • Transactions made Monday through Thursday will be deposited the next business day.
  • Transactions made on Friday will be deposited on the following Monday.
  • Transactions made on Saturday and Sunday will be deposited on the following Tuesday.

"Delivering quicker, more secure payouts is essential to having a thriving business and we are thrilled to deliver a fantastic solution with next-day transfers," said David Frahm, COO of Table Needs.

A SIMPLER, SAFER WAY TO RECEIVE DEPOSITS

Transactions are batched by bundling charges that occur during a specific period of time. For example, all credit card payments made between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Monday will be batched and transferred to a linked account by Tuesday morning.

Instead of many small transactions delivered to a linked bank account, next-day transfers are delivered as one single transaction per day. This minimizes the possibility of errors and oversights, and protects accounts from fraudulent activity - keeping quick service restaurant owners and food truck operators financially secure.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT TABLE NEEDS PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Products

  • Point of Sale Mobile App: https://hubs.ly/Q01R3bRV0
  • Point of Sale: https://tableneeds.com/point-of-sale/
  • Online Ordering: https://tableneeds.com/online-ordering/
  • Menu Management: https://tableneeds.com/menu-management/
  • Order and Pay: https://tableneeds.com/order-and-pay/

Services

  • Legal: https://tableneeds.com/filer/
  • Marketing: https://tableneeds.com/marketer/
  • Bookkeeping: https://tableneeds.com/bookkeeper/

Resources

  • Blog: https://tableneeds.com/blog/

ABOUT TABLE NEEDS

Table Needs, Inc. is a fast-growing provider of restaurant technology and business services for quick-service restaurants, coffee shops, and food trucks. Built to grow with your business without requiring disruptive updates or hardware overhauls, restaurants can start where they are and add on features, like commission-free online ordering, sales tax automation, cash discount program, staff management, digital marketing, bookkeeping, and more, as goals and growth develop. For more information about Table Needs Needs, visit https://tableneeds.com/.

Contact Information

Robby Trione
Marketing Director
robby@tableneeds.com
3348681891

SOURCE: Table Needs, Inc.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763144/Table-Needs-Helps-Restaurant-Owners-Food-Truck-Operators-Get-Paid-Faster-With-Next-Day-POS-Deposit-Schedule

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.