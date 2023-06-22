Green Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Sponsors Dawson Cram for NASCAR's Xfinity Series Race in Nashville

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce its continued sponsorship of Dawson "DK" Cram during the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, June 24. The Company previously sponsored DK Cram in the Camping World Truck Series during the 2021 season and in the Xfinity Series during the 2022 season.

The BE WATER brand will be prominently displayed on the hood of Dawson's car and on Dawson's racing suit and helmet. The June 24 race, taking place at the Nashville Superspeedway, can be seen on the USA Network, the NBC Sports' streaming platform and heard on the SiriusXM and Performance Racing Network (PRN) (see: NASCAR's Xfinity Series Schedule Page and the full schedule for the 2023 Nashville Superspeedway).

Televised and radio dates/times for the Nashville Xfinity Series race are as follows:

Practice for the race occurs Friday, June 23 at 5:35p EST.

Qualifying race occurs Saturday, June 24 at 12:00p (noon) EST.

Tennessee Lottery 250 race occurs Saturday, June 24 at 3:30p EST.

"Greene Concepts remains a valued partner for our racing team and I am proud to have their logo on my car and on my uniform" says DK Cram. "Their BE WATER bottled water is a cut above the rest and stands for excellence. Nashville's Superspeedway is 188 laps (250.04 miles) and just as my car will be filled with premium petroleum, my body will be hydrated with only BE WATER artesian water and I wouldn't have it any other way. I am as excited for everyone to see the BE WATER brand under big lights as I am for everyone to see me. I dedicate Saturday's race to not only all my fans but for all BE WATER customers."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts states, "It is with considerable pride that we once again sponsor Dawson and his team for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 race in Nashville. The Xfinity Series offers a wider viewing platform to display BE WATER along with Dawson's amazing racing skills. We offer Dawson and his team our full support in this Saturday's race and thank them for their continued support of Greene Concepts and our BE WATER brand."

Xfinity Series races are prominently featured in multiple platforms across the sport to include integrations in broadcast, NASCAR digital and social channels, event entitlements, in-market promotions, and at-track activations.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Green Concepts Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763122/Greene-Concepts-Sponsors-Dawson-Cram-for-NASCARs-Xfinity-Series-Race-in-Nashville