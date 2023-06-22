Amidst the ever-changing landscape of the business world driven by technology, The Next Web 2023 event brought together 6,000 global companies in the Netherlands. B2Press also participated in the event, which was inaugurated by Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - The Next Web 2023, organized by TNW, a subsidiary of The Financial Times, was held on June 15-16 in Zaandam, the Netherlands. The event saw an impressive turnout, with over 10,000 international visitors, 6,000 companies, and 1,500 start-ups in attendance.

The Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, delivered the opening speech of The Next Web 2023 via video message. In addition to global companies, political leaders and policymakers were also in attendance.





B2Press, Announces Its Affiliate Platform at The Next Web 2023

"Tech for good"

TNW Director, Myrthe van der Erve, shared her thoughts in the opening ceremony, saying, "We take great pride in organizing one of Europe's largest technology events. Emphasizing the importance of not underestimating technological development, we must also adapt and capitalize on its opportunities. Therefore, we have chosen 'Tech for good' as the motto for our event."

"B2Press empowers businesses to harness the media's potential in their PR and marketing activities"

B2Press, operating from its headquarter in Amsterdam as well as its three offices in Utrecht, Istanbul and Athens, was among the participants of the TNW Conference 2023. Sharing his impressions of the event, A. Seçkin Canan, the Founder of B2Press, evaluated their sector and explained how B2Press continues to shape the industry through the success of their business model.

Canan explained, "As a thriving start-up evolving in the Netherlands' dynamic ecosystem, we are delighted to have shared the transformative experiences we've encountered in the media industry at the event. Undoubtedly, technology serves as the catalyst that accelerates the pace of change in this process, enabling the discovery of novel methods of communication and interaction. As we witness the corporate world rewriting their PR strategies and redefining their collaboration with media, we empower them to leverage the media's power in PR and their marketing activities."

"This event has profoundly influenced our strategic vision"

A. Seçkin Canan, assessed the event's impact on business operations, "The TNW Conference 2023 provided a robust and supportive environment that played a pivotal role in our company's journey. It not only contributed to the shaping of our strategic vision but also expanded our potential for success and growth through new collaborative opportunities. At B2Press, we are committed to developing our value proposition which merges technology and media successfully. Drawing inspiration from this event, we aim to amplify the voices and stories of our clients, continuously transforming our sector with a focus on vitality, inclusivity, and technology," he said.

