Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting a live webinar event, hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services, on June 27, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT. The Company's CEO will outline progress on its plans for an underground bulk sample at the West Cache Gold Project, Timmins, Ontario.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-ggo-5/.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is an exploration and development company focused on advancing the West Cache Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The West Cache Gold Project is located 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine and 14 km southwest of Newmont's Hollinger Mine. A 2022 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the project demonstrates strong economics. Detail engineering design and baseline studies in support of a permit application for an underground bulk sample are underway.

For further information:

Galleon Gold

R. David Russell

Chairman and CEO

T. (416) 644-0066

info@galleongold.com

www.galleongold.com

Investor Relations

Harbor Access

Graham Farrell

T. (416) 842-9003

Graham.Farrell@harbor-access.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170975