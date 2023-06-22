Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Next Big Story: Ganz seltene Konstellation: Warum man hier jetzt dabei ist!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029 | Ticker-Symbol: HDI
Tradegate
22.06.23
17:30 Uhr
275,80 Euro
+2,00
+0,73 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
275,40275,6017:41
275,40275,6017:43
ACCESSWIRE
22.06.2023 | 17:02
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Home Depot Sets Goal for Battery Powered Products To Drive Over 85% of Outdoor Lawn Equipment Sales by 2028

Originally published on Built From Scratch

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / The Home Depot expects that by the end of fiscal year 2028, more than 85% of U.S. and Canada's sales in outdoor power equipment, specifically push lawn mowers and handheld outdoor equipment like leaf blowers and trimmers, will run on rechargeable battery technology instead of gas. This transition will reduce over 2,000,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases annually from exhaust pipes of residential lawn equipment.

To reach this goal, The Home Depot will work to extend its leadership position in battery technology and offer cordless outdoor power tools from market leading brands such as Ryobi, Milwaukee, Makita, DeWalt and more. These brands are committed to building rechargeable tools that deliver the power that customers have come to expect from gas-powered equipment and the run times they need to complete a job, all with less noise, less maintenance and easier startups.

The Home Depot's greatest environmental impact comes from the products it sells, and the biggest opportunity to create change is providing customers with product selections that reduce their carbon impact. According to industry data, using a gas-powered lawn mower for an hour creates as much air pollution as driving 300 miles in an average car. Running a gas leaf blower for an hour creates the same number of emissions as a 1,100-mile drive or driving from Los Angeles to Denver.

SUSTAINABLE OUTDOOR POWER EQUIPMENT

The Home Depot expects that by the end of fiscal year 2028, MORE THAN 85% of U.S. and Canada's sales in outdoor power equipment, specifically push lawn mowers and handheld outdoor equipment like leaf blowers and trimmers, will run on rechargeable battery technology instead of gas.

This transition will reduce annually over 2,000,000 METRIC TONS of greenhouse gasses.

  • Using a gas-powered lawn mower for one hour creates as much air pollution as driving 300 miles in an average gas-powered car.
  • Running a gas leaf blower for an hour is equal to a 1,100-mile drive or driving from Los Angeles to Denver.

"By innovating residential lawn equipment away from gas powered combustible engines, we can help make our neighborhoods cleaner and quieter," said Ron Jarvis, chief sustainability officer for The Home Depot. "By working with our suppliers to bring innovative and sustainable products to every aisle of our store, we can help our customers create more sustainable homes and workplaces." For more information about how The Home Depot is doing its part to operate sustainably, visit?https://corporate.homedepot.com/page/responsibility.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

The Home Depot, Thursday, June 22, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763157/The-Home-Depot-Sets-Goal-for-Battery-Powered-Products-To-Drive-Over-85-of-Outdoor-Lawn-Equipment-Sales-by-2028

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.