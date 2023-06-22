Clean Energy Associates (CEA) has performed a safety audit on more than 600 rooftop PV systems and has found that 97% of installations have major safety concerns. It says that 49% of sites have grounding issues, 47% have damaged modules, and 41% have cross-mated connectors.In a safety audit of more than 600 rooftop PV systems, CEA found that 97% of installations have major safety concerns. The engineering services firm performed inspections in the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, and France. ...

