Donnerstag, 22.06.2023
GlobeNewswire
22.06.2023 | 17:23
93 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Emplicure AB (publ) is removed (349/23)

On May 29, 2023, the shares in Emplicure AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from TomEqt
Private AB to the other shareholders of the Company. 

Yesteday, June 21, 2023, TomEqt Private AB disclosed a press release with
information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares in Emplicure AB (publ) (EMPLI, ISIN code SE0015812391,
order book ID 227081) shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
