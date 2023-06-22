Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Emplicure AB (publ) is removed (349/23)

On May 29, 2023, the shares in Emplicure AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from TomEqt Private AB to the other shareholders of the Company. Yesteday, June 21, 2023, TomEqt Private AB disclosed a press release with information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Emplicure AB (publ) (EMPLI, ISIN code SE0015812391, order book ID 227081) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.