Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - J Scott Foster CFP® RICP® Financial Advisor, an independent financial entity has launched a retirement program that defines retirement goals by qualitative standards before quantitative.

"The first problem is future unpredictability, as there are no constants in finance," said Scott. "It can be easier to plan a mission to Pluto than to plan for the future, as the economic landscape is ever-changing. Corporate CFOs admit that their projections become little more than vision statements after two years. Retirement targets are equally vulnerable and explains our approach."

Scott's team advocates the importance of focusing on growing foundations rather than having a retirement plan that gets to a particular number. His group then focuses on helping each client fully realize their unique financial potential by ensuring balance in tax, risk, and liquidity.

"Retirement planning isn't a one-size-fits-all process," said J Scott Foster CFP® RICP®, Financial Advisor. "We obsess over helping clients be powerfully positioned for an unpredictable future, expanding opportunities, and to enjoy calm. The ultimate goal is to retire once, on time, and well."

Scott's background as a paramedic has shaped his emphasis on building financial strategies that accommodate the unpredictable. Financial crises can occur suddenly, but they're preparable. Scott notes that a severe car accident has multiple financial exposures. "The driver may be sued, injured, or die. At that point it's too late to prepare. The same applies to tax law changes, inflation, stock and real estate market drops. These aren't predictable, but can be prepared for."

J Scott Foster Financial's association with Pacific Advisors gives his team a wealth of resources to deal with unique client situations. The partnership with Pacific Advisors allows his team to recognize that retirement planning involves more than investment management. They work closely with clients to understand their unique financial situation and develop comprehensive retirement plans that address all aspects, including retirement income planning, estate planning, and risk management.





Scott Foster

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9804/169101_4204c28b248ba90f_001full.jpg

To learn more visit http://www.jscottfoster.com/.

Contact:

J Scott Foster

scott_foster@pacificadvisors.com

This material is intended for general public use. By providing this content, Park Avenue Securities LLC and your financial representative are not undertaking to provide investment advice or make a recommendation for a specific individual or situation, or to otherwise act in a fiduciary capacity.

Registered Representative and Financial Advisor of Park Avenue Securities LLC (PAS). OSJ: 333 N Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA, 91711, 909-399-1100. Securities products and advisory services offered through PAS, member FINRA, SIPC. Financial Representative of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), New York, NY. PAS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian. Pacific Advisors is not an affiliate or subsidiary of PAS or Guardian. Pacific Advisors is not registered in any state or with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Registered Investment Advisor. Insurance products offered through One Pacific Financial & Insurance Solutions LLC, DBA of Pacific Advisors LLC. Pacific Advisors LLC is not registered in any state or with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Registered Investment Advisor. CA Insurance License Number - 0605098

2023-156880 exp 06/2025

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169101