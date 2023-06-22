In May alone, the nation's new PV additions hit 1,040 MW. Its cumulative PV capacity reached 72.5 GW.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 1,040 MW of new PV systems were registered in May. The figure marks a significant increase from April, when new additions hit 881 MW, and considerable growth from May 2022, when newly installed PV capacity reached 548 MW. In the first five months of this year, newly installed PV capacity hit 4.97 GW, from around 2.65 GW in the same period a year earlier. Around 1,235 MW of the PV capacity deployed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...