Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Next Big Story: Ganz seltene Konstellation: Warum man hier jetzt dabei ist!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.06.2023 | 18:02
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quantivate Launches Governance, Risk, and Compliance Learning Hub

GRC knowledge base explores frequently asked questions, provides risk and compliance learning resources.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Quantivate, a leader in software for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) management, today announced the publication of a new learning hub for GRC professionals.

The collection of frequently asked questions and GRC resources covers topics including:

  • GRC definitions and fundamentals
  • How to build an effective GRC program
  • Integrating governance, risk, and compliance
  • Understanding the types and benefits of GRC software
  • Developing a GRC strategy

The information is designed to help teams managing GRC consider best practices for developing or maturing their risk and compliance initiatives.

Quantivate continues to invest in the success of its customers in the financial services industry through educational content, product development, and partnerships. This year has seen the release of Quantivate Now, a solution for institutions at the beginning of their GRC maturity journey, and the launch of a partnership with RiskScout, a technology company specializing in BSA/AML compliance.

"Quantivate is providing a pathway to streamlined GRC management, lower costs, and greater efficiency and security. We're invested in the long-term success of banks and credit unions as they grow and mature their management capabilities," said CEO Andy Vanderhoff.

The GRC learning hub adds to Quantivate's library of educational content and industry insights, which includes webinars, blogs, and a resource center for downloadable content such as white papers and e-books. Visit quantivate.com to learn more or browse the assets.

About Quantivate

Quantivate has provided web-based governance, risk, and compliance software and service solutions to organizations of all sizes since 2005. Since then, the company has grown to feature a full suite of GRC modules, including Business Continuity, Vendor Management, Enterprise Risk Management, IT Risk Management, Internal Audit, Compliance Management, Policy & Document Management, Complaint Management, and Issue Management. Our GRC solutions have helped thousands of customers transform the way they manage risk, improve compliance, and strengthen governance. For more information, visit quantivate.com.

Contact Information:

Robin Conner
robin.conner@quantivate.com
425-877-4860

SOURCE: Quantivate

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762929/Quantivate-Launches-Governance-Risk-and-Compliance-GRC-Learning-Hub

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.