Quantivate Launches Governance, Risk, and Compliance Learning Hub

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Quantivate, a leader in software for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) management, today announced the publication of a new learning hub for GRC professionals.

The collection of frequently asked questions and GRC resources covers topics including:

GRC definitions and fundamentals

How to build an effective GRC program

Integrating governance, risk, and compliance

Understanding the types and benefits of GRC software

Developing a GRC strategy

The information is designed to help teams managing GRC consider best practices for developing or maturing their risk and compliance initiatives.

Quantivate continues to invest in the success of its customers in the financial services industry through educational content, product development, and partnerships. This year has seen the release of Quantivate Now, a solution for institutions at the beginning of their GRC maturity journey, and the launch of a partnership with RiskScout, a technology company specializing in BSA/AML compliance.

"Quantivate is providing a pathway to streamlined GRC management, lower costs, and greater efficiency and security. We're invested in the long-term success of banks and credit unions as they grow and mature their management capabilities," said CEO Andy Vanderhoff.

The GRC learning hub adds to Quantivate's library of educational content and industry insights, which includes webinars, blogs, and a resource center for downloadable content such as white papers and e-books. Visit quantivate.com to learn more or browse the assets.

About Quantivate

Quantivate has provided web-based governance, risk, and compliance software and service solutions to organizations of all sizes since 2005. Since then, the company has grown to feature a full suite of GRC modules, including Business Continuity, Vendor Management, Enterprise Risk Management, IT Risk Management, Internal Audit, Compliance Management, Policy & Document Management, Complaint Management, and Issue Management. Our GRC solutions have helped thousands of customers transform the way they manage risk, improve compliance, and strengthen governance. For more information, visit quantivate.com.

