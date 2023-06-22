BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event- based, neuromorphic AI IP, will demonstrate the capabilities of its Akida neuromorphic computing platform to attendees of the tinyML EMEA Innovation Forum, June 26-28 in Amsterdam. Brainchip will also be featured in the benchmarking panel discussion.

The tinyML EMEA Innovation Forum accelerates the adoption of tiny machine learning across the region by connecting the efforts of the private sector with those of academia in pushing the boundaries of AI/ML on ultra-low powered devices. TinyML includes audio, visual, navigational, biometric and medical devices, as well as other commercial and industrial uses.

At the forum, BrainChip will showcase Akida enablement of efficient processing of all sensor modalities visual analysis such as facial and gesture recognition; sound identification including vocal keyword spotting and voice commands; vibration analysis to detect performance defects; and taste testing with breakdowns of ingredient composition and pH levels.

Brainchip will drive the discussion on a benchmarking panel that explores the relevance and need for benchmarking Edge AI platforms that help the broader industry in evaluating the right platforms for their needs.

"tinyML events are ideal venues to showcase our achievements in neuroprocessing at the edge that provide unsurpassed sensory performance at the micro- to milli-watt power range, perfect for always-on applications in battery-operated devices," said Rob Telson, BrainChip Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships. "Akida is enabling intelligent applications and tasks that were previously not possible, and we are excited to continue building the momentum for Edge AI."

The Akida neural processor is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power Edge AI network processor for vision, audio, smart transducers, vital signs and, more broadly, any sensor application. BrainChip's scalable solutions, which can be used standalone or integrated into systems on chip to execute today's models and future networks directly in hardware, empowers the market to create much more intelligent, cost-effective devices and services that can be universally deployed across real-world applications in connected cars, healthcare, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, smart-agriculture and more, including use in a space mission and in the most stringent conditions.

Those interested in a private meeting with BrainChip can contact sales@brainchip.com to schedule an appointment.

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today's workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

