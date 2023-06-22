DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback June 21, 2023

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback June 21, 2023 22-Jun-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GEVELOT Société Anonyme au capital de 26 322 590 euros Siège Social: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

_________________________

Levallois, le 21 juin 2023

Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres

du 16 au 21 juin 2023

(ISIN: FR0000033888)

Nom de Code Identifiant de Jour de la Code identifiant de Volume total Prix pondéré moyen l'émetteur l'émetteur transaction l'instrument journalier (en journalier d'acquisition Marché financier nombre d'actions) des actions GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 16/06/2023 FR0000033888 2300 186,0000 XPAR

Ces transactions n'ont pas donné lieu à l'utilisation d'instruments dérivés.

Dépôt: Site internet Gévelot; Euronext Growth

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Weekly report of share buyback June 21, 2023

1663715 22-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

