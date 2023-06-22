FENEX Secures Industry-First FM Approvals Certification for Fixed Flood Glazing

FENEX's Passive Flood Glazing System Earns FM Approvals Certification, Offering New Flood Mitigation Solutions for Industrial, Commercial, Institutional, and Essential Facilities.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / FENEX, a leading provider of custom, architectural, and oversized impact windows, proudly announces its latest product, the Oversized Fixed Flood Window (Model FX-FW-01), has achieved FM Approvals' certification, fulfilling rigorous standards for flood mitigation equipment. This achievement marks the first-ever fixed flood glazing to be certified to ANSI/FM Approvals 2510 - the American National Standard for Flood Mitigation Equipment.





FENEX Oversized Fixed Flood Window

FENEX Oversized Fixed Flood Window (Model FX-FW-01), certified to ANSI/FM Approvals 2510 - the American National Standard for Flood Mitigation Equipment.



FENEX's flood windows are impact-rated and designed to withstand up to 10 feet of water, offering unparalleled flood protection without compromising architectural aesthetics. These windows can be uniquely integrated within the permanent structure of industrial, commercial, institutional, or essential facilities as either a captured system or a structurally glazed system, requiring no deployment or storage.

"Meeting FM Approvals' stringent testing requirements demanded perseverance through multiple trials and scenarios, often involving failure. Yet we remained steadfast and ultimately succeeded. We even surpassed expectations by passing additional, more rigorous tests. This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the dedication and expertise of our team of professional engineers," says Stephane Theriault, President of FENEX.

The certification of FENEX's flood window is a significant development in property loss prevention practices.

Charlie Mahall, FM Approvals' Senior Business Development Engineer for Fire & Flood Protection Products, noted the importance of diverse, certified solutions: "Since there is no one-size-fits-all method of flood protection, the increase in the availability of tested and certified solutions with diverse applications and suitable aesthetics is a positive development for protecting a broad spectrum of building types worldwide."

As a company dedicated to providing the highest-quality flood mitigation products, FENEX is proud to offer this pioneering solution as part of a comprehensive Flood Emergency Response Plan (FERP) for industrial and commercial facilities.

For more information about FENEX and its FM Approved flood window, visit www.fenex.com.

Contact Information:

Juan Posada

VP of Engineering

jposada@fenex.com

+15614515928

SOURCE: FENEX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763201/FENEX-Secures-Industry-First-FM-Approvals-Certification-for-Fixed-Flood-Glazing