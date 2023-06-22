Conclusion of a major partnership with long-standing shareholder Furui.

Financial resources strengthened, ensuring the company's financial visibility over the next 2 years.

Theraclion is focusing on the execution of its three strategic axes.

THERACLION (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE), an innovative company developing a scalable robotic platform for non-invasive ultrasound therapy, announces todaythe final signature of the strategic agreement with its long-standing partner Furui, and the completion of an issue of new shares, for a total gross amount of 8.4 million euros, with 1.3 additional million euros in warrants attached in the event of exercise.

This agreement and the financing provided enable Theraclion's new CEO, Martin Deterre, to give a new impulse to the execution of his 3-pronged strategy:

Obtain FDA market approval for SONOVEIN® in the U.S. by 2025, via the launch of a pivotal multicenter study in the coming months.

Rapid access of the SONOVEIN® to the high-potential Chinese market and development of industrial capacity in China, in close partnership with Furui.

The pursuit of technological innovations in artificial intelligence and robotics, in order to increase the speed and simplification of treatments, guaranteeing greater profitability for each machine.

Martin Deterre, Chief Executive Officer of Theraclion, comments: "Since obtaining market authorization in 2019, treatment times have been drastically reduced and nearly 2,000 treatments carried out with a success rate now close to established methods. The completion of this capital increase, the conclusion of the partnership with Furui and optimized expense management give Theraclion the means to accelerate the implementation of its value-creating strategy.

Strategic agreement with Furui finalized

Under the strategic agreement, the final details of which were finalized this week, Furui is investing 7 million euros, including 6 million euros in the capital increase and 1 million euros through the exercise of milestone warrants, via its subsidiary Furui Paris. With its expertise in supporting innovative medical companies, Furui should facilitate Theraclion's international development in its 3 strategic areas. Theraclion and Furui will work together to establish production capacity in China for Echopulse® and SONOVEIN®. Theraclion will grant Theraclion China, of which Furui is a co-shareholder, the license to use its technologies and trademarks in China, in return for a payment of 3 million euros linked to the achievement of specific targets.

Terms and conditions of the capital increase

The Company issued 14,478,269 ABSAs, new shares with warrants attached, each with a par value of 0.577 euros, which were subscribed in an issue carried out in accordance with the 9th and 10th resolutions of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of June 30, 2022.

The terms of the initial offer as well as the characteristics of the warrants are set out in the press release published on May 25, 2023.

In line with its subscription commitment under the strategic partnership agreement with the Company, Furui has subscribed to 10,398,614 ABSA through its French subsidiary Furui Paris, representing a subscription of 6 million euros.

Following this operation, the breakdown of the Company's capital and voting rights is as follows:

Shareholder Number of shares Holding Voting rights Furui 12 517 183 28,3% 29,6% Concert Bernard Sabrier 8 654 289 19,6% 18,6% Management 3 512 996 7,9% 7,6% Opus Chartered 2 982 157 6,7% 6,4% Other funds 14 341 044 32,4% 33,0% Retail 2 256 291 5,1% 4,9% Total 44 263 960 100,0% 100,0%

The new shares will be assimilated to existing ordinary shares. They will be listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market on the same quotation line (ISIN code: FR0010120402). Settlement and delivery are scheduled for June 26, 2023.

Overall, the capital increase, the full exercise of the warrants and the payment of the license fees represent a total financing of 12.7 million euros, of which 8.4 million euros have been acquired to date.

Governance

The Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on June 29, 2023, will decide on the appointment of two new directors to represent Furui.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French MedTech company committed to developing a non-invasive alternative to surgery through the innovative use of focused ultrasound.

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) does not require incisions nor an operating room, leaves no scars, and allows patients an immediate return to their daily activities. Echotherapy, as the HIFU treatment method is called, concentrates therapeutic ultrasounds to an internal focal point from outside of the body.

Theraclion has developed two CE-marked robotic platforms delivering echotherapy: SONOVEIN® for varicose veins and ECHOPULSE® for breast fibroadenoma and thyroid nodules. Each representing the potential to replace millions of surgical procedures every year.

Based in Malakoff (Paris), Theraclion's team of 30 people is mostly made up of engineers and researchers. Designing and manufacturing the products, they also support a limited number of reference centers, where treatment protocols are defined, paving the way for the clinical trial required to obtain US market access.

For more information, please visit www.theraclion.com or www.echotherapy.com and follow the account on LinkedIn

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

Eligible for the PEA-PME scheme

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN code: FR0010120402

LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

Theraclion contact

Martin Deterre

Directeur Général

martin.deterre@theraclion.com