Empowering capital raise initiatives via Regulation A+, Reg CF, Reg D, and other public offerings, Public Yield Capital enables startups, pre-IPOs, and publicly-listed companies to reach out and engage with a large volume of investors on its innovative Investor Outreach Platform while ensuring compliance with regulations.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - Public Yield Capital ("PYC" or the "Company"), a premier partner in Regulation A+ marketing and investor relations calling desk services for pre-IPOs and publicly listed companies, announced their highly anticipated Investor Outreach Platform. This cutting-edge platform is designed to empower startups and public companies by facilitating effective engagement with a wide range of investors through Regulation A+ and other equity crowdfunding opportunities.

With the rapid evolution of the capital markets, PYC recognizes the need for companies to effectively navigate the complexities of investor outreach. The Investor Outreach Platform serves as a comprehensive solution, enabling companies to connect and engage with a high volume of investors to support their capital raise efforts.

Through the Investor Outreach Platform, companies gain access to a suite of integrated Regulation A+ marketing and investor relations outreach desk solutions. These solutions encompass strategic initiatives such as targeted marketing campaigns, investor profiling, compliance support, and comprehensive investor communication. PYC's expertise in Regulation A+ marketing and investor relations ensures that companies can maximize visibility, attract potential investors, and build lasting relationships.

One of the key highlights of the Investor Outreach Platform is the advanced Investor Relations Calling Desk, which facilitates direct engagement with investors. This solution allows companies to leverage PYC's extensive network and experience to conduct effective investor outreach, fostering meaningful connections and driving investor interest in their capital raise campaigns.

"We are thrilled to launch the Investor Outreach Platform, empowering companies with comprehensive Regulation A+ marketing and investor relations solutions," said Manuj Grover, VP of Business Development & Partnerships at Public Yield Capital. "Our goal is to provide a seamless and efficient experience for companies seeking to raise capital through Regulation A+ and other equity crowdfunding avenues. With our innovative platform and dedicated team, we aim to support their capital raise initiatives and help them achieve their fundraising goals."

PYC's commitment to excellence is underscored by its track record of success, with numerous case studies showcasing impactful results achieved through its Regulation A+ marketing and investor relations campaigns. The Investor Outreach Platform builds upon this foundation, enabling companies to optimize investor engagement and fundraising efforts.

To learn more about Public Yield Capital's Investor Outreach Platform and explore how it can benefit your company's Regulation A+ marketing and investor relations strategies, visit their website at https://www.publicyield.capital/products/investor-outreach-desk.

About Public Yield Capital:

Public Yield Capital (PYC) is a trusted partner for companies in their Regulation A+ marketing and investor relations endeavors. With a focus on pre-IPOs and publicly listed companies, PYC provides innovative solutions to enhance investor engagement and support capital raise initiatives. Their comprehensive suite of services includes Regulation A+ marketing campaigns, investor profiling, and investor relations calling desk solutions. PYC is committed to empowering companies to achieve their fundraising goals and establish long-term investor relationships.

Manuj Grover

VP, Business Development & Partnerships

Public Yield Capital, Inc.

manuj@publicyield.capital

1-888-41YIELD

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170993