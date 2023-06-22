Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: APAC Data Center Market to Attract Investment of USD 96.85 Billion by 2028, More than 3000 MW Power Capacity to be Added in the Next 5 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the APAC data center market will grow at a CAGR of 5.54% during 2022-2028.

APAC is one of the most dynamic global data center markets, with increased investments from colocation providers and hyperscale operators. The growth in the number of internet users, increased use of social media, high smartphone penetration, increased adoption of cloud services, and the need for enterprises to migrate from server room environments to data centers are the major drivers of the data center market in APAC.

Government agencies across several countries are actively engaged in data center growth to digitalize their operations. The market is expected to witness the deployment of edge computing colocation places across various countries, particularly in countries with a shortage of industrial lands to develop data center facilities.

5G rollouts are expected to increase data generation and the processing capability of end-users using mobile devices. Improved fixed broadband and mobile connectivity drive the use of social media by consumers and Big data analytics by enterprises, leading to the growth of the digital economy.

Asia Pacific Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (Investment) USD 96.85 Billion (2028) Market Size (Area) 18.37 Million sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 3,606 MW (2028) CAGR (Investment) 5.54% (2022-2028) Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Facility Type, Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographic Analysis APAC Countries Covered China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the Rest of APAC) and Southeast Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and Other Southeast Asian Countries Market Dynamics · Increased Submarine Cable & Inland Connectivity · Incentives for Data Center Construction · Growth in the Adoption of Renewable Energy · Rise in M&As & JVs

Investment Opportunities

The Government of China continuously takes initiatives, such as digitalization initiatives, development of industrial lands, and others, for the growth of the data center market in the country. The growth also aids the market for data center development in Hong Kong in demand for data storage in Hong Kong due to the Personal Data Ordinance that mandates organizations to store data within Hong Kong borders.

The Australia data center market is driven by technology innovations, adoption of HPC technologies, government initiatives, growth in connectivity and cloud presence, and increased data center investments. New Zealand is the most preferred location with enhanced network connectivity and internet penetration. Auckland is the most preferred location for data center development due to its proximity to end users.

Segmentation Insights

Servers are available in a variety of types and configurations. Regarding form factors, servers are classified as rack, blade, and tower. The most common servers in the industry include rack and blade servers from vendors such as Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, and NetApp.

There is an increasing opportunity for vendors providing lithium-ion and nickel-zinc batteries used in UPS systems. Operators can also adopt new-age generator sets that run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), natural gas, etc.

APAC data center market is witnessing the adoption of water- and air-based cooling solutions, with water-based cooling solutions witnessing major demand in Southeast Asia due to the tropical climate.

Key Development

The area occupied by enterprise data centers is lower than other major data centers. During the forecast period, enterprise operators will likely add more areas in India, especially in the government, telecom, and BFSI sectors. Cloud-on-ramps and solutions, such as Amazon Outposts, are also expected to be adopted across cities by operators. Some ongoing projects:

Huawei Technologies is developing its enterprise data center with around 75 thousand square feet in Batam, Indonesia.

Myanmar Government is developing its enterprise data center with around 500 square feet in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

Market Segmentation

Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

APAC

China



Hong Kong



Australia



New Zealand



India



Japan



South Korea



Taiwan



Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore



Indonesia



Malaysia



Thailand



Philippines



Vietnam



Other Southeast Asian Countries

