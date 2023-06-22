Weichert Workforce Mobility: Weichert Corporate Housing Earns Industry's Highest Service Scores in Nationwide Survey

Corporate Relocation Managers and HR Professionals Rated Weichert Tops for Unique and Flexible Temporary Housing Solutions

PARSIPPANY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Weichert Corporate Housing, a leading provider of temporary accommodations and furnished apartments worldwide, has earned its industry's highest ratings in the 21st Annual Relocation Managers' Survey on Relocation Mortgage, Spouse/Family Services, Corporate Temporary Housing Service and Rental/Destination Service Industries.

Results of this highly respected survey, conducted by Trippel Research, show Weichert Corporate Housing earning the Highest Average Service Satisfaction Score and the Highest Net Satisfaction Percentage among providers in the Temporary Housing Services category. According to survey architect Alan Trippel, "Net Satisfaction is the strongest and most meaningful indicator of service quality."

This survey is the only impartial and unbiased industry-wide ranking of the quality of temporary housing services based on input from the corporate managers who purchase them. The results allow HR and corporate mobility professionals to accurately assess the ability of providers to meet their performance standards and deliver positive employee experiences.

"These results are further validation of Weichert Corporate Housing's commitment to raising the bar for temporary housing solutions, particularly as our industry regains momentum after a series of pandemic-era hurdles," said Mark Pooley, Senior Vice President of Weichert Corporate Housing.

"What has kept us successful is our relentless focus on the customer experience, driven by an attention to detail and boundless ingenuity that our teams display daily. Through this focus, we curate temporary housing options that align with the unique needs of each mobile employee and business traveler, making every stay feel like home."

These results continue Weichert Corporate Housing's exceptional showing in this survey, with the company having earned the Highest Average Service Satisfaction Score among temporary housing providers in 2019 and 2022. Additionally, in 2020, Weichert Corporate Housing earned the Highest Overall Satisfaction Rating from relocating employees in Trippel's 26th Annual Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey.

"Our goal is to give our customers the peace of mind that we will always elevate their temporary housing experience through transparency, flexibility and reliability," said Mindy Pauley, Vice President of Weichert Corporate Housing. "The exemplary accolades we receive, from both the corporate managers we partner with and the employees who experience our services firsthand, confirm that the hard work and commitment of the entire Weichert Corporate Housing team continue to resonate."

