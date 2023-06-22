SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Named to Top 200 Banks in the Nation

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT) has once again been named to American Banker magazine's Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks list. In its June 12, 2023 issue, American Banker ranked SVB&T Corporation 129th on its prestigious nationwide list. In 2022, the corporation ranked 132nd; in 2021, the corporation ranked 182nd; in 2020, the corporation ranked 153rd; and in 2019, the corporation ranked 102nd.

"Springs Valley is honored and humbled by our selection for the past five consecutive years as one of the top 200 banks as defined by the American Banker," said Jamie Shinabarger, CEO. "We have been able to consistently provide our shareholders the benefit of both safety and return, given the combination of our 9.85% year-end capital ratio with our 11.85% ROAE (up 80 basis points from last year). This makes achieving the Top 200 list even more impressive," Shinabarger concluded.

The study examined well-capitalized publicly traded banks and thrifts with $2 billion or less in assets (source: Capital Performance Group). Rankings are determined by each institution's return on average equity (ROAE)-a measure of profitability widely used by investors to analyze business performance.

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company is a subsidiary of SVB&T Corporation, headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Springs Valley has locations in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties, offering full-service bank and financial services. Springs Valley has products and services for all types of families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, electronic services, online consumer and mortgage applications and a variety of other loan options. Springs Valley Bank is a member of FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

In addition, the company has a full-service financial advisory group managed by experienced, talented professionals specializing in estate planning, tax planning and wealth management. Investment Services are also offered by a licensed, professional Springs Valley representative. Trust and Investment products are not deposits; not insured by the FDIC; not a deposit or other obligation of, or guaranteed by, the depository institution; not insured by any Federal Government Agency; may lose value - subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

More information can be found online at www.svbt.bank. The company's stock is traded on the OTCQX trading platform under ticker symbol SVBT (www.otcmarkets.com).

For more information contact: Dianna B. Land, SEVP & HR & Marketing Manager, at 812.634.4963 or email at dbland@svbt.com

