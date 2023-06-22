Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - DFR Gold Inc. (TSXV: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shareholders have voted in favor of all resolutions proposed by management at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 22, 2023.

DFR GOLD INC.

John McGloin, CEO and President

Contact: enquire@dfrgold.com

About DFR Gold Inc.

DFR Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration and mine development company focused on gold in West Africa and holds interests in a portfolio of West African gold exploration projects including the highly prospective Cascades gold project in Burkina Faso. DFR Gold also owns the Beravina project, an advanced high grade hard rock zircon exploration prospect located in the western Madagascar.

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com.

For more information on DFR Gold please visit the Company's website at: www.dfrgold.com or contact:

Michael Oke/Andy Mills: +44 20 7321 0000

Aura Financial LLP: www.aura-financial.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171003