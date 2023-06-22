Altigen Communications, Inc.: Altigen and MIT Dynamic Partner to Deliver Teams Migration Service

Enables Customers to Quickly Transition legacy PBX systems to Microsoft Teams

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, and MIT Dynamic, UK-based software development company specializing in data capture and communication software solutions for the Unified Communications sector, are pleased to announce a business partnership to deliver Microsoft Teams Phone Migration Services.

This partnership enables Altigen to use MIT's UCentric platform to gather critical user and configuration data from all major Voice manufacturers and process that data in preparation for migration to Teams Phone System. Altigen's new migration service starts by using the UCentric to perform a comprehensive assessment of the customer's current communication infrastructure and concludes with Altigen, or our certified Microsoft business partners, managing and conducting the end-to-end migration of PBX users to Teams Phone System.

In today's Modern Office environment, effective communication systems are essential for maintaining productivity, collaboration, and customer engagement. Today, many enterprises still rely on outdated Private Branch Exchange (PBX) systems that simply cannot deliver the communication and collaboration capabilities offered by Microsoft Teams. The new Teams Migration Service will help businesses quickly and cost effectively migrate from their existing PBX to Teams Phone System, while minimizing the internal resources required for such a complex project.

"The main requirements for migrating from a legacy PBX environment are speed, accuracy, and continuity of service. Our UCentric platform is designed to do just that", said Mike Ford, CEO of MIT. "We are excited to be working with Altigen to deliver a complete service to customers which provides a seamless and painless transition to Teams Phone System."

According to Mike Grady, CEO of Gracon Services, an Altigen and Microsoft business partner, "The new Teams Migration Service is the perfect complement to Altigen's Teams solutions. Most customers do not have internal staff with detailed knowledge of both the PBX and Teams Phone System. With this new migration service, customers can rely on us to provide a complete audit of their PBX system, identify potential issues and produce the foundational data for migration to Teams Phone System. Depending on our workload we have the flexibility to use our own personnel or utilize Altigen consulting services to deliver these Teams migration projects on time and within budget."

"We're pleased to launch our Teams Migration Service in partnership with MIT as part of our continued commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions enabling our customers to leverage their investments in Microsoft 365 and Teams," said Mark Allen, Chief Innovation Officer of Altigen Communications. Allen continued, "It's also important to note there are more than 280 million active Microsoft Teams users today; however, Microsoft Teams Phone system has been deployed for less than 10% of these users. So there remains a tremendous opportunity not only to assist organizations with our PBX to Teams migration program, but also to gain access to more Teams customers in need of our additional Teams solutions."

Altigen's Microsoft Teams Phone Migration Services are immediately available to any business, regardless of size, looking to migrate their PBX to Teams Phone system. To learn more about this migration service or other Teams solutions we offer, please visit us at www.altigen.com.

About Altigen Communications, Inc.

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), headquartered in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Communication Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Customer Experience solutions based on the Microsoft platform. Altigen's SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement platform, and innovative UCaaS and CCaaS solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams, enhancing and extending business communications capabilities for our customers.

Altigen's solutions are delivered as fully managed cloud services and are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

About MIT Dynamic

MIT, a UK-based software development company specializing in data capture and communication software solutions for the Unified Communications sector, has been creating innovative software solutions and professional services for the telecoms sector since 1987. From our background as a global leader in the field of PABX asset management, Cloud migrations and big data capture, MIT continues to bring their pioneering vision to the ongoing development of the Unified Communications market.

We serve the needs of our solutions partners ranging from standalone deployments to our largest international customers. We offer very flexible commercial and deployment models, partner with some of the world's largest telecommunications providers, and have as our customers some of the world's largest financial institutions and public sector organizations. For more information, please visit us at www.mit-tech.co.uk.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, assumptions or current and future expectations of Altigen, its directors, officers or its partners with respect to the contents of this press release. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, our ability to integrate our products with Microsoft Teams in a manner that satisfies customers and potential customers, our ability to accelerate business opportunities and compete in the highly competitive markets in which we operate, the success of strategic actions the Company is taking, and statements regarding Altigen's ability to gain access to more Teams customers in need of our additional Teams solutions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Altigen takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Altigen's OTC filings are available at www.otcmarkets.com.

