The technology has been developed to solve pain points such as weight management and navigation.

Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - Portland-based startup Aisles has launched a new product named Tech Wheels that aims to revolutionize the retail shopping experience. This innovative product, designed as a personal assistant for shoppers, offers services from effortless navigation to smart weight management, security, and affordability.



Tech Wheels by Aisles

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/170956_e8b7c87244d279b2_001full.jpg

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/170956_e8b7c87244d279b2_001full.jpg

Tech Wheels are AI-powered, self-driving shopping carts that are not just a mode of carrying purchases, but an intelligent guide that navigates the store based on the shopping list provided by the user. Moreover, Tech wheels follows the customer to their car and drives itself back. This minimizes the time and effort spent searching for items. The startup has filed for a patent in the United States Patent Office (USPTO).

Addressing the launch, the co-founder of Aisles, Ignacio Rosales, shared, "We're excited to introduce Tech Wheels, an innovation designed to drive the retail industry into the future. Weight management is a major issue in retail technology, which our engineers have tackled head-on. Tech Wheels have been engineered to manage different load weights, eliminating the challenge of carrying everything from a few pantry items to a week's groceries."

A key feature of Tech Wheels is its Talk or Text functionality. Acting as a personal assistant, the AI can provide recipe suggestions or answer queries about items. Just ask a question, and Tech Wheels will find the item and provide information to the best of its abilities.

Cost has been a significant focus for the team at Aisles. Through optimization of manufacturing and operational processes, Tech Wheels have been made affordable for retailers of all sizes, including supermarkets and local grocery stores. Rosales added, "Security is another essential feature we've integrated into Tech Wheels. The system ensures shoppers' belongings are safe while they shop, offering peace of mind and a secure shopping experience. It also follows you to your car and drives itself back."

The startup is in advanced talks with a significant Asian company for a potential nine-figure deal to take its innovative product global. The management team is also currently negotiating with a well-known venture capital in CA and WA as part of their Series A funding round to ensure they continue to stay private for the immediate future. Retailers interested in learning more can contact Aisles directly or visit their website.

About Aisles:

Aisles is a startup headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Their mission is to reshape the retail industry with groundbreaking products like Tech Wheels. Utilizing AI technology, they aim to address the common challenges faced in the retail shopping experience. The company has seen a rapid surge in its valuation and a strong response from users since its launch.

For media inquiries:

Contact Person: Ignacio Rosales

Company: Aisles

Email: help@aisles.app

City: Portland

State: Oregon

Country: USA

Website: https://aisles.app/

