ARMA International: ARMA Canada Information Conference Announces Keynote Speakers for Upcoming Event Scheduled for July 17-19 in Toronto, Ontario

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / The ARMA Canada Information Conference 2023 announces a diverse lineup of keynote speakers. Discount registration rates, offering a $300 savings, are available now at http://armacanadainformationconference.org/ for the conference taking place at The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto, Ontario, July 17-19, 2023. The last day for registration savings is July 11 - act today and save. Scott Taylor, The Data Whisperer, will enlighten attendees on the strategic value of proper data management during the opening keynote address on Monday, July 17 from 8:30 am - 10:00 am.

"The ARMA Canada Information Conference is the premier event for information professionals to connect, learn, and shape the profession and we are thrilled that Scott Taylor will share his knowledge with our audience," said Nathan Hughes, Executive Director, ARMA International. "We look forward to bringing the industry together to discuss the benefits and risks of an organization's critical information assets and discuss how to harness those benefits and appropriately mitigate those risks."

Scott has helped countless companies by enlightening business executives to the strategic value of proper data management by focusing on business alignment and the "strategic WHY." As Principal Consultant for MetaMeta Consulting he helps Enterprises and Tech Brands tell their data story. Scott will bring this school of thought to the ARMA Canada Information Conference and expand upon why it is essential for information management professionals to construct a compelling narrative around their data management programs to secure long-term support from enterprise stakeholders and business leadership.

Rounding out Day 1 of the conference is Leslie MacGregor with the First Nations Information Governance Centre (FNIGC). Leslie will be speaking from 2:00 pm - 2:45 pm on the topic of The First Nations principles of ownership, control, access, and possession - more commonly known as OCAP® - and First Nations data sovereignty. Leslie is the Education Officer for the FNIGC. In her role, Leslie plays a key role in the assessment, design, and delivery of high-quality OCAP® education and training. Leslie comes to FNIGC with a wealth of experience in Indigenous education. Prior to FNIGC, Leslie was the Program Administrator, Continuing Education, with the Anishinabek Employment & Training Services and before that, she was the Associate Dean, Student Services at Confederation College in Thunder Bay. As a Métis woman, Indigenous practices and principles are foundational to Leslie's core values and inclusive leadership style: reciprocity, relationships, rebuilding, and respect.

For its closing keynote on Tuesday, July 18 from 4:00pm - 5:00pm, the ARMA Canada Information Conference will welcome Dr. Christopher Parsons, Senior Technology and Policy Advisor at the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario. Formerly, he held the position of a Senior Research Associate at the Munk School's Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, where his research focused on third-party access to telecommunications data, data privacy, data security, and national security. He holds a Ph.D in Political Science from the Department of Political Science at the University of Victoria, and a Bachelor's and a Master's degree from the University of Guelph.

Dr. Parsons will speak to attendees on the topic of how privacy is affected by advances in digitally mediated surveillance and AI before engaging with John Isaza, Partner-Rimon Law, in a fireside chat to delve deeper into what these advances mean to Canadian information management professionals.

In addition to keynotes, the conference education agenda features a strong schedule of breakout sessions focused on advanced information concepts, creating structure and improving process, DEI, ethics, information forward (advanced technology), information fundamentals, legal and e-discovery, professional advancement, and reducing organizational information risk. Registration includes access to all three days of education sessions, breakfast and lunch each day, access to the exhibit hall and entrance to the Welcome Reception, Expo Hall Pub Crawl and the ARMA Canada Party. Register for the full conference program by July 11th for a $300 savings. A Keynote & Connect pass, which includes keynotes each day, access to the exhibit hall, the Welcome Reception, Expo Hall Pub Crawl and the ARMA Canada Party is $499.

ARMA International is also pleased to announce that for every paid full conference registration for the ARMA Canada Information Conference 2023, ARMA will donate $5.00 CAD to Indspire, a national Indigenous registered charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), is a not-for-profit professional association and the authority on records and information management (RIM). RIM is broadly recognized as the foundation of effective information governance, which makes ARMA International a leader in information governance as well as RIM. The association was established in 1955. Its members include records and information managers, information governance professionals, archivists, corporate librarians, imaging specialists, legal professionals, IT managers, consultants, and educators, all of whom work in a wide variety of sectors, including government, legal, healthcare, financial services, and petroleum in the United States, Canada, and more than 30 other countries around the globe.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: ARMA International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763179/ARMA-Canada-Information-Conference-Announces-Keynote-Speakers-for-Upcoming-Event-Scheduled-for-July-17-19-in-Toronto-Ontario