Woodland Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - Elevate Dispensary is thrilled to announce the celebration of its four year anniversary at its staple location in Woodland Hills, California. Since opening its doors in 2019, Elevate Dispensary has been dedicated to providing the community with safe access to cannabis products for healing and wellness.





Elevate Dispensary Celebrates 4 Year Anniversary of Woodland Hills Location



Located at 20010 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills CA 91365, Elevate Dispensary has become a trusted destination for individuals seeking an elevated cannabis experience. With a mission to educate and provide an unmatched experience for customers and the community, Elevate Dispensary has created a welcoming environment where people feel safe and comfortable exploring the healing possibilities of cannabis with the guidance of knowledgeable professionals.

To mark this special occasion, Elevate Dispensary invites the community to join in on the anniversary celebration on Saturday, June 24th 2023. Attendees can expect fun activities, great deals, and knowledgeable customer service. Doors will open at 9am and close at 10pm, ensuring ample time for attendees to enjoy the festivities.

The anniversary celebration will showcase a wide range of products, allowing customers to learn from experienced budtenders on all things cannabis. Additionally, there will be raffles with exciting prizes, goodie bags filled with cannabis-related goodies, and a taco truck to tantalize the taste buds of attendees.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 4 year anniversary at our Woodland Hills location," says Kevin Krivitsky, CEO for Elevate Dispensary. "We are grateful for the incredible support we have received from the community over the years, and we look forward to continuing to provide an exceptional cannabis experience for our customers."

"We want this anniversary celebration to be a memorable experience for everyone who attends," added Krivitsky. "We invite all members of the community, both longtime customers and newcomers, to join us as we celebrate this important milestone. We will be giving 30% off all orders for the day and 15% off all deliveries."

For more information about Elevate Dispensary and their 4 year anniversary celebration, please visit their website at www.elevate-dispensary.com or contact Elevate directly at +1 (818) 835-9525.

About Elevate Dispensary

Elevate Dispensary is a compassionate company based in Woodland Hills, California. Their mission is to provide the community with safe access to cannabis products for healing and wellness. With a focus on education and an elevated experience, Elevate Dispensary aims to create a place where people feel safe and comfortable exploring the healing possibilities of cannabis with the guidance of knowledgeable professionals.

Contact Information: Leslie Arellano - Head of Marketing Elevate Dispensary - Phone: +1 (818) 835-9525 - Email: Lesliea@elevate-dispensary.com

