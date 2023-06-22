PharmaNest Launches Its Digital Pathology Spatially Resolved, Quantitative Tissue Panels to Quantify Tissue Injury and Inflammation in the Context of Fibrotic Conditions

PharmaNest, a leader in high resolution quantitative Digital Pathology and Artificial Intelligence, announces today the launch new quantitative tissue panels to properly quantify tissue injury and inflammation in the context of multiple fibrotic conditions, from discovery models to clinical development. Such spatially resolved datasets can be fused with other spatially resolved biology methods.

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / PharmaNest Inc, a leader in high-resolution quantitative Digital Pathology and Artificial Intelligence, announces today the launch of its Digital Pathology spatially resolved, quantitative tissue panels to describe the severity of tissue injury and inflammation in the context of fibrotic conditions and allow novel AI-driven investigations of inflammation in the context of fibrosis for any condition, from discovery models to clinical development.

FibroNest Digital Pathology Tissue Panel

The quantification of different cell counts, densities and ratios and inflammatory clusters from any relevant stain (HnE, IHC...) participates in the proper evaluation of tissue injury. The related spatially-resolved datasets can be fused with FibroNest's single fiber datasets to explore fibrosis in the context of inflammation, for instance, to distinguish "hot" septal bridges from "cold" ones.

"The multiple FibroNest's datasets obtained from the same tissue can be fused to allow novel AI-driven investigations of inflammation in the context of fibrosis, from discovery models to clinical development," says Dr. Mathieu Petitjean, CEO of PharmaNest, Inc.

Furthermore, the spatially resolved single-fiber and tissue panels datasets can be fused with any other spatially resolved datasets (such as single-cell spatial biology) to generate high-value datasets that might yield a better understanding of fibrogenesis, drug treatment responses and sub-phenotyping of patients.

Several collaborations are ongoing to generate results and substantiate the potential of this novel Digital Pathology and AI approach, with the very first ones being presented at this year's International Liver Congress - EASL in Vienna, Austria, June 21-24, 2023 in an abstract in collaboration with Pr. Arun Sanyal, Pr. Cynthia Behling, an esteemed team of pathologists from the Universities of California. "Evaluation of the performance of a novel single-nuclei Digital Pathology method for the continuous quantification of Steatosis and Inflammation in liver biopsies and its correlation with NASH-CRN scores in patients with NASH" on Saturday, June 24, 2023 (poster Reference # SAT-496).

