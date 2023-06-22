Anzeige
Financial Hardship Looms For 42% Of Families: Unique Life Insurance Shows Off Their Family Support Team In New Campaign

Financial Hardship Looms For 42% Of Families: Unique Life Insurance Shows Off Their Family Support Team In New Campaign 

Wysh Life and Health Insurance Company 
Financial Hardship Looms For 42% Of Families: Unique Life Insurance Shows Off Their Family Support Team In New Campaign 
22-Jun-2023 / 21:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Philadelphia, PA | June 22, 2023 
Amidst a sobering statistic that about 42% of families face financial hardship within six months if the primary wage 
earner passed away*, Wysh Life and Health Insurance Company ("Wysh") is reshaping its role to serve as an unexpected 
source of support and resilience. 
In the wake of the tragic loss of Danette Reid, Wysh took an unprecedented step to support the Reid family, 
demonstrating that the life insurance industry can be about much more than simply mailing a check. Wysh understands the 
multifaceted implications of such a loss and, as a result, offers a unique service through their dedicated "Wysh 
Granters." 
https://vimeo.com/836664828'share=copy 
Danette's two children, Trey and Danae, are pursuing their chosen careers with resources and expertise provided by the 
Wysh Granters team. 
The Reid family was introduced to Wysh when the company was preparing to showcase the impactful work of their Wysh 
Granters. Despite Danette not being a policyholder, her family's story resonated deeply with the Wysh team. Wysh 
Granters stepped up to support the family and help them navigate the challenging journey ahead, ensuring Danette's 
legacy lives on. The compelling story is showcased in a 5-minute short film (www.wysh.com/wyshgranters) shot on 
location at the Wysh Granter headquarters in North Carolina, and in Philadelphia, where the Reid family resides. 
In the film, not only did Wysh Granters lend a helping hand to Reid Cares, the charity Danette founded to combat food 
insecurity among college students, but they also helped Danette's children pursue their dreams. For Trey, on his 
journey to launch a skincare line, and Danae, creator of a grief-focused podcast, Wysh provided expert resources and 
financial support. 
Wysh's involvement with the Reid family reflects their commitment to redefining the concept of life insurance. 
Alexander Matjanec, the founder of Wysh, envisions a future where life insurance is not just a financial safety net but 
a tool to continue a loved one's legacy and ensure their dreams are realized. 
 
Wysh Life and Health Insurance Company provided financial and logistical support to restart Reid Cares, a charity 
founded by Danette Reid to combat food insecurity among college students. 
The Reid family's inspiring journey with Wysh illustrates the transformative power of life insurance when it's rooted 
in compassion, personalization, and a commitment to supporting dreams and legacies. Wysh's unique approach to insurance 
showcases its potential to create lasting, positive impacts on the lives of individuals and communities. 
For more information about Wysh and their innovative approach, visit wysh.com. 
About Wysh Life and Health Insurance Company 
Wysh is an innovative life insurance provider committed to making life insurance more accessible. The company leverages 
technology and a unique distribution strategy to provide families with financial protection. 
*Bankrate, "2020 Insurance Barometer Study" 
Back Links: www.wysh.com/wyshgranters 
Contact Details 
 
Edwin Endlich 
 
+1 888-997-4269 
 
press@wyshbox.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://www.wysh.com/ 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1663767 22-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=7430fb1d094bfa95eb93cbb9b24c8859

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1663767&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2023 15:05 ET (19:05 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
