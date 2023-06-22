Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes 5 Year Lease Renewal at Industrial Property in Monroe, Michigan

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced today that it has executed a 5-year lease extension with Yanfeng International Automotive Technology US LLC ("Yanfeng") through October 31, 2028 for the entirety of its 220,500 SF industrial property at 2200 Revard Road in Monroe, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.

This lease renewal continues Yanfeng's existing tenancy that began in 2008. Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on interior, exterior, seating, cockpit electronics, and passive safety with more than 240 locations and approximately 67,000 employees worldwide.

"We are pleased to extend Yanfeng's lease at this location. Through this extension, we continue to maintain strong portfolio occupancy with quality tenants," said Judy Carter, Senior Vice President, who leads asset management within the Midwest Region for Gladstone Commercial.

"Extending this lease with Yanfeng affirms our strategy of further expansion and investment in quality, mission critical industrial facilities," said Ryan Carter, Executive Vice President for the Midwest and Western Regions of Gladstone Commercial.

About Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of March 31, 2023, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 137 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 17.2 million square feet. For additional information, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

