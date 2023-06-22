Inovatec Systems: Inovatec's Tony Hoang Promoted to Director of Client Operations and Implementation

Exemplary Management Skills Will Accelerate Successful Implementations for New and Existing Customers

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Inovatec Systems, a provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced today that Tony Hoang has been promoted to director of client operations and implementation. In this new position, he will oversee all new implementations and configurations of Inovatec's products and services for lenders, and will manage the company's implementation consultant and client operations teams that support the company's sales, customer success, product, and project management departments.

Hoang joined Inovatec in 2017, and has served in a variety of roles at the company, including as leader of the company's client success team, and most recently as Inovatec's client operations manager. He has implemented several operational improvements during his tenure, such as restructuring the company's solutions delivery department, which increased efficiency and streamlined deployments of the company's lending automation platform. Hoang was also recently named to Auto Remarketing Canada's Under 40 list, which recognizes outstanding young industry leaders.

"Tony has consistently demonstrated a high degree of creativity and professionalism in addressing implementation challenges, and we could not be happier that he will take on this new assignment," said Vlad Kovacevic, chief executive officer and co-founder at Inovatec. "Due to his leadership, knowledge, and skills, we are confident that our clients will enjoy a fast, seamless, and efficient implementation process that will result in superior efficiencies across all their lending operations."

Inovatec's integrated loan origination, loan management, and customer-direct portal platform provides lenders with easily configurable, powerful solutions that leverage advanced AI-based tools. The technology can derive enriched data from online sources to authenticate applicants' identities, verify their credit statuses, alleviate risk, support compliance, and ultimately speed the underwriting process.

"Inovatec has created an environment that encourages creative problem-solving and collaboration, all focused on supporting the success of our lenders-and our approach is seeing results," said Hoang. "I appreciate this opportunity to continue enhancing operations at Inovatec, and am very glad to continue my career with a pioneering, outcome-oriented organization."

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports, consumer, equipment, and other lenders across North America and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing client requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. www.inovatec.com

