Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Files for FDA Authorization of Its Updated COVID-19 Vaccine

Preliminary clinical data demonstrated a robust immune response by the company's XBB.1.5 monovalent vaccine against XBB descendent lineage viruses

Pending authorization, Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine would be available in time for fall vaccination

Supply readiness follows months of manufacturing to ensure timely and ample supply

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that it has completed submission of a regulatory application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its updated COVID-19 vaccine containing spike proteins for the XBB.1.5 sublineage of SARS-CoV-2 (mRNA-1273.815).

"The agility of our mRNA platform has enabled us to update Spikevax, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, to target XBB variants with speed and clinical rigor," said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. "We have been working diligently for months to build ample supply, with doses ready to ship in time for the fall vaccination season in the Northern Hemisphere. In addition, our preliminary clinical testing has demonstrated that mRNA-1273.815 is effective in generating an immune response against the current XBB variants of concern. Over the past three years, Spikevax has consistently reduced hospitalizations and severe disease outcomes from COVID-19, and we encourage individuals to speak to their healthcare providers about receiving an updated vaccine."

The submission is based on guidance from the U.S. FDA, which advised that COVID-19 vaccines should be updated to a monovalent XBB.1.5 composition. This is in alignment with other regulators and global public health agencies who have likewise recommended a monovalent XBB composition. At the recent VRBPAC, Moderna was the only company to submit preliminary clinical data comparing monovalent and bivalent vaccines and showing robust human immune responses across multiple XBB descendent sublineages such as XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3.2.

The most common solicited local adverse event for Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine was injection site pain. The most common solicited systemic adverse events include headache, fatigue, myalgia and chills.

The company is initiating additional applications to regulators around the globe and is prepared to deliver updated COVID-19 vaccines in time for the fall vaccination season.

AUTHORIZED USE IN THE U.S.

Emergency uses of the vaccine have not been approved or licensed by the FDA, but have been authorized by the FDA, under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent is authorized for use in individuals 6 months through 5 years of age who were previously unvaccinated or vaccinated with one or two doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (no longer authorized). Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent is authorized for use in individuals 6 years of age and older who were previously unvaccinated or vaccinated with one or more doses of an approved or authorized monovalent COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months after receipt of any monovalent COVID-19 vaccine. Certain additional uses are authorized for immunocompromised patients and patients 65 years and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not administer the vaccines to individuals with a known history of severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.

Appropriate medical treatment to manage immediate allergic reactions must be immediately available in the event an acute anaphylactic reaction occurs following administration of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.

Postmarketing data demonstrate increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly within 7 days following the second primary series dose or first booster dose.

Syncope (fainting) may occur in association with administration of injectable vaccines. Procedures should be in place to avoid injury from fainting.

Immunocompromised persons, including individuals receiving immunosuppressive therapy, may have a diminished response to the vaccines.

The vaccines may not protect all vaccine recipients.

Solicited adverse reactions included:

6 months through 36 months of age: Injection site erythema, pain and swelling; axillary (or groin) swelling/tenderness, fever, irritability/crying, loss of appetite and sleepiness

Injection site erythema, pain and swelling; axillary (or groin) swelling/tenderness, fever, irritability/crying, loss of appetite and sleepiness 37 months of age and older: Injection site erythema, pain and swelling; arthralgia, axillary (or groin) swelling/tenderness, chills, fatigue, fever, headache, myalgia, nausea/vomiting, and rash

The vaccination provider is responsible for mandatory reporting of certain adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) online at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html or by calling 1-800-822-7967.

Please see the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent (Original and Omicron BA.4/BA.5) Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine for more information.

