Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Low as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Low, most recently the Company's Manager, Finance & Accounting, will now assume the responsibilities previously held by Steve Martin.

With over 25 years of progressive management experience in various industries, both in Canada and overseas, Mr. Low brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. He possesses a remarkable track record of more than 15 years in senior management, including extensive experience as the Company's original Chief Financial Officer from September 2012 to October 2021.

Mr. Low has successfully overseen the finance and accounting functions of a pre-revenue company, leading it through the critical stages of feasibility, construction, development and ultimately, commercial production and revenue generation. Throughout his career, Mr. Low has been instrumental in raising significant debt and equity financings, as well as facilitating applications for listing on stock exchanges. His comprehensive understanding of financial operations, combined with his strategic vision, will greatly contribute to helping ReGen III achieve its corporate milestones and growth plans.

"We are delighted to welcome back Rick Low as our Chief Financial Officer," said Gregory Clarkes, Chief Executive Officer of ReGen III. "Rick knows our company and his extensive experience in financial management and proven ability to navigate complex business environments make him an invaluable addition to our executive team. I have full confidence in Rick's ability to drive our financial strategy forward, enhance our operational efficiency, and support our long-term objectives."

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to serve as Chief Financial Officer for ReGen III," said Rick Low. "I have always admired the Company's commitment to sustainability and the innovative solutions it provides within the energy sector. I look forward to working closely with the executive team to ensure the effective management of financial resources and to contribute to the Company's vision and strategic plan towards continued growth and profitability."

ReGen III Corp. would like to extend its gratitude to Mr. Martin for his contributions during his tenure and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

