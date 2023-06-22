Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Welcomes Nathalie Sajous as New Director & Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathalie Sajous to the Company's Board of Directors as an Independent Director.

Skeena's Executive Chairman, Walter Coles, commented "With innovation as a core value of the Company, Nathalie's expertise in data driven solutions will be extremely valuable to help guide new strategies for business development as the company evaluates the potential use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in our future exploration programs. We are delighted to welcome Nathalie to the Board as her experience will provide a new perspective to Skeena while we continue to advance Eskay Creek from development into operations."

Ms. Sajous has extensive experience leading teams and advising partners on the application of digital technologies. She is currently Managing Director, Global Partnerships at Google and previously worked at Microsoft and Disney. Ms. Sajous has built a legacy on innovative change and development in her two-decade career, differentiating new strategies for business developments. She has led CEOs and senior leadership teams to build sustainable yet substantial growth. Having partnered with F1000 companies, she has led ample digital strategies and data intelligence capabilities. Ms. Sajous holds a BA from Harvard and a Masters of Business Administration from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Skeena also announces the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held in Vancouver, British Columbia, on June 22, 2023. Shareholders approved the re-election of all Directors and the new election of Nathalie Sajous. The number of Directors, the Company's equity incentive plan, as well as the reappointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company were also all approved by shareholders.

A total of 49,799,317 shares were voted, representing 63.71% of the common shares that were issued and outstanding at the record date for the AGM. Refer to Table 1 below for the detailed results of the votes for each Director.

Table 1: Detailed Voting Results for Re-election of Directors

Nominee Votes For Percentage For Walter Coles 47,625,489 99.03% Craig Parry 27,240,605 56.65% Randy Reichert 48,025,593 99.87% Suki Gill 36,286,569 75.46% Greg Beard 33,097,705 68.82% Nathalie Sajous 47,905,753 99.62%

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Feasibility Study for Eskay Creek in September 2022 which highlights an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 50% IRR, and a 1-year payback at US$1,700/oz Au and US$19/oz Ag.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,

Walter Coles

Executive Chairman

Randy Reichert

President & CEO

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries: info@skeenaresources.com

Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725

Company Website: www.skeenaresources.com

Qualified Persons

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration & Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

