Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC Pink: RJKAF) ("RJK" or "the Company") announces that the Company intends to extend the term of a total of 2,933,333 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") previously issued pursuant to the Company's non-brokered private placement that closed July 7, 2020 (the "Private Placement").

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued a total of 3,600,000 Warrants ("Original Warrants") exercisable at a price of $0.25 to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company for a period of one year. The terms of the Original Warrants were amended to increase their term to July 7, 2023. From the Original Warrants, 666,667 Warrants were exercised leaving a total of 2,933,333 outstanding Warrants. The Company wishes to amend the 2,933,333 outstanding Warrants to extend their term to July 7, 2025 (the "Warrant Amendment"). The exercise price of the Warrants will remain unchanged. The Warrant Amendment remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

