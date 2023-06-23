Anzeige
Freitag, 23.06.2023

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna reports results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) hereby announces the voting results at the Company's annual general meeting held on June 22, 2023.

A total of 142,378,954 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 48.95% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting including the appointment of auditors, the election of management's nominees as directors and the renewal of the Company's Amended and Restated Share Unit Plan.

Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:

DirectorVotes For Votes Withheld
Jorge Ganoza Durant108,105,962 (99.24%) 824,773 (0.76%)
David Laing96,326,268 (88.43%) 12,604,468 (11.57%)
Mario Szotlender107,953,976 (99.10%) 976,760 (0.90%)
David Farrell106,606,541 (97.87%) 2,324,195 (2.13%)
Alfredo Sillau107,705,732 (98.88%) 1,225,004 (1.12%)
Kylie Dickson105,875,446 (97.20%) 3,055,289 (2.80%)
Kate Harcourt107,743,736 (98.91%) 1,187,000 (1.09%)
Salma Seetaroo107,861,182 (99.02%) 1,069,554 (0.98%)

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website (https://fortunasilver.com/).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com (mailto:info@fortunasilver.com) | www.fortunasilver.com (http://www.fortunasilver.com) | Twitter (https://twitter.com/Fortuna_Silver?t=5v8vqKKvb4yDTKNCSWmzGQ&s=09) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortunasilvermines/posts/?feedView=all) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@fortunasilver)



