St. George's University Announces New Partnership with Husson University

BANGOR, ME and TRUE BLUE, GRENADA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / St. George's University has launched a new partnership with Husson University that will give qualified Husson students fast-track status and priority entry into the St. George's School of Medicine and School of Veterinary Medicine.

"Husson University is the premier professional educator in Maine," said Dr. Philip A. Taylor, III, dean of the College of Science and Humanities at Husson University. "Agreements like this one with St. George's University smooths the transition of students from our rigorous undergraduate healthcare programs to graduate education. Maine, and the rest of the world, will need more qualified physicians to deliver care." Medical Economics magazine supports this conclusion. According to a recent article, an estimated 6.4 million more physicians are needed to provide universal health coverage (UHC) across the globe.

Simultaneously, there is also a pressing need for more veterinary professionals. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Outlook Handbook estimates that employment opportunities for veterinarians will grow 19 percent from 2021 to 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations. Growing pet populations, increased pet longevity, and new treatment options are driving the need for more professionals in this discipline. Creating a path that will help meet the increased need for medical and veterinary professionals makes this agreement important.

"This partnership will provide invaluable opportunities for Husson students to become leaders in the medical and veterinary fields," said Dr. Marios Loukas, Dean of St. George's University School of Medicine . "St. George's is delighted to add Husson to our global network of partner institutions -- and make graduate study in medicine and veterinary medicine accessible to a new group of promising students."

The new partnership establishes "4+4" programs at the St. George's University Schools of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine . Husson students who complete four years of pre-medical or pre-veterinary coursework and meet all requirements for admission are fast-tracked for admission into four-year programs at the St. George's Schools of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine. Candidates for the programs must achieve a strong undergraduate GPA and competitive test scores on relevant entrance exams.

Students accepted into the "4+4" program at the School of Medicine also receive a $10,000 scholarship from St. George's, distributed to them over their four years of study.

Students who enroll in the St. George's University School of Medicine can complete their first two years in Grenada or spend their first year at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom and their second in Grenada. All SGU medical students spend their final two years in clinical rotations at hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Veterinary medicine students spend their first three years in Grenada and their final clinical year at schools in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

"This partnership offers Husson students the opportunity to pursue an education that leads to a successful career. The international aspect of these programs also provides students with the opportunity to better understand international perspectives," said Melissa Rosenberg, Husson University's executive director of admissions. "We look forward to working together with St. George's to help educate the next generation of doctors and veterinarians."

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 20,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council, and its programs across all schools are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

About Husson University

For nearly 125 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to an analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu .

