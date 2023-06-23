DJ China Oversea Land & Investment Won the "Most Honored Company" in the Asia Pacific Property Industry by the Institutional Investor Ranked TOP 3 in Six Categories

EQS Newswire / 23/06/2023 / 09:00 UTC+8 China Oversea Land & Investment Won the "Most Honored Company" in the Asia Pacific Property Industry by the Institutional Investor Ranked TOP 3 in Six Categories (Hong Kong, June 21, 2023) China Overseas Land & Investment Limited ("COLI" or "the Company"; Stock Code: 0688.HK) is pleased to announce that COLI was granted the "Most Honored Company" in Asia Pacific property industry in 2023 Asia Executive Team survey by the prestigious financial magazine Institutional Investor. Besides, the Company was ranked TOP 3 in all six categories, including "Best CEO" , "Best CFO" , "Best Investor Relations Professional" , "Best Investor Relations Company" , "Best Investor Relations Program" , "Best Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) " and the newly added "Best Board of Directors". Institutional Investor attracted a record-breaking participants of 6,474 investors, portfolio managers and analysts from the world with an estimated USD2 trillion in Asia equities from the buy-side companies. The competition was quite fierce this year with 1,608 companies and 2,504 individuals nominated. The survey covered various core dimensions, including the financial disclosure, performance in investor services and communication, ESG practices and individual performance of CEO, CFO and Investor Relations Professionals, and the governance of the board of directors. The survey of Institutional Investor enjoys high recognition and authoritativeness and is reckoned as a golden investment standard for its objective and rigorous criteria and numerous global participants. COLI received multiple corporate and individual accolades. In terms of corporate awards, COLI secured TOP 3 rankings in "Best Investor Relations Program", "Best Investor Relations Company", "Best Board of Directors" and "Best ESG" in the Asia Pacific property industry. In terms of individual awards, our Executive Director and CEO Mr. Zhichao Zhang was honored as the "Best CEO" and our CFO Mr. Eddie Lui received the "Best CFO". Furthermore, due to our outstanding performance across all six categories, COLI was bestowed the prestigious title of "Most Honored Company", which reflected the capital market's recognition of COLI's excellent executive leadership and investor engagement over the past year. Looking ahead, COLI will continue to refine its investor relations management system, enhance its information disclosure transparency and strengthen its high-quality communication with the capital market. The Company will also focus on improving its corporate governance and fulfill its responsibilities in the environmental and social aspects to create long-term value for its shareholders, investors and other stakeholders. COLI was granted the "Most Honored Company" in the Asia Pacific property industry and Ranked TOP 3 in Six Categories, including "Best CEO" , "Best CFO" , "Best Investor Relations Professional" , "Best Investor Relations Company" , "Best Investor Relations Program" , "Best ESG" and the newly added "Best Board of Directors" -End- Asia Executive Team Survey of Institutional Investor Institutional Investor survey was highly regarded as the golden standard in the international investment community with a history of over 50 years. Its business spans North America, Latin America, Brazil, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Japan, China, and other regions. It conducts executive team evaluations for companies in the Asia-Pacific region by carrying out a five-week voting period. All voters are equity analysts and fund managers with real-name authentication. File: China Oversea Land & Investment Won the "Most Honored Company" in the Asia Pacific Property Industry by the Institutional Investor Ranked TOP 3 in Six Categories 23/06/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

June 22, 2023 21:00 ET (01:00 GMT)