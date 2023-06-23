Anzeige
Freitag, 23.06.2023
Next Big Story: Ganz seltene Konstellation: Warum man hier jetzt dabei ist!?
Dow Jones News
DJ China Oversea Land & Investment Won the "Most Honored Company" in the Asia Pacific Property Industry by the Institutional Investor Ranked TOP 3 in Six Categories 

EQS Newswire / 23/06/2023 / 09:00 UTC+8 
 
China Oversea Land & Investment Won the "Most Honored Company" in the Asia Pacific Property Industry by the 
Institutional Investor 
Ranked TOP 3 in Six Categories 
 
 (Hong Kong, June 21, 2023) China Overseas Land & Investment Limited ("COLI" or "the Company"; Stock Code: 0688.HK) is 
pleased to announce that COLI was granted the "Most Honored Company" in Asia Pacific property industry in 2023 Asia 
Executive Team survey by the prestigious financial magazine Institutional Investor. Besides, the Company was ranked TOP 
3 in all six categories, including "Best CEO" , "Best CFO" , "Best Investor Relations Professional" , "Best Investor 
Relations Company" , "Best Investor Relations Program" , "Best Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) " and the 
newly added "Best Board of Directors". 
 
Institutional Investor attracted a record-breaking participants of 6,474 investors, portfolio managers and analysts 
from the world with an estimated USD2 trillion in Asia equities from the buy-side companies. The competition was quite 
fierce this year with 1,608 companies and 2,504 individuals nominated. The survey covered various core dimensions, 
including the financial disclosure, performance in investor services and communication, ESG practices and individual 
performance of CEO, CFO and Investor Relations Professionals, and the governance of the board of directors. The survey 
of Institutional Investor enjoys high recognition and authoritativeness and is reckoned as a golden investment standard 
for its objective and rigorous criteria and numerous global participants. 
 
COLI received multiple corporate and individual accolades. In terms of corporate awards, COLI secured TOP 3 rankings in 
"Best Investor Relations Program", "Best Investor Relations Company", "Best Board of Directors" and "Best ESG" in the 
Asia Pacific property industry. In terms of individual awards, our Executive Director and CEO Mr. Zhichao Zhang was 
honored as the "Best CEO" and our CFO Mr. Eddie Lui received the "Best CFO". Furthermore, due to our outstanding 
performance across all six categories, COLI was bestowed the prestigious title of "Most Honored Company", which 
reflected the capital market's recognition of COLI's excellent executive leadership and investor engagement over the 
past year. 
 
Looking ahead, COLI will continue to refine its investor relations management system, enhance its information 
disclosure transparency and strengthen its high-quality communication with the capital market. The Company will also 
focus on improving its corporate governance and fulfill its responsibilities in the environmental and social aspects to 
create long-term value for its shareholders, investors and other stakeholders. 
 
COLI was granted the "Most Honored Company" in the Asia Pacific property industry and Ranked TOP 3 in Six Categories, 
including "Best CEO" , "Best CFO" , "Best Investor Relations Professional" , "Best Investor Relations Company" , "Best 
Investor Relations Program" , "Best ESG" and the newly added "Best Board of Directors" 
 
-End- 
 
 
Asia Executive Team Survey of Institutional Investor 
Institutional Investor survey was highly regarded as the golden standard in the international investment community with 
a history of over 50 years. Its business spans North America, Latin America, Brazil, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, 
Asia, Japan, China, and other regions. It conducts executive team evaluations for companies in the Asia-Pacific region 
by carrying out a five-week voting period. All voters are equity analysts and fund managers with real-name 
authentication. 
 
 
File: China Oversea Land & Investment Won the "Most Honored Company" in the Asia Pacific Property Industry by the 
Institutional Investor Ranked TOP 3 in Six Categories 
23/06/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=cc93e7c38d86d9b681753c4512ab0534

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1663801&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2023 21:00 ET (01:00 GMT)

