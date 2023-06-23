Das Instrument PU11 DE000A1YC996 THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG NA ON EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2023The instrument PU11 DE000A1YC996 THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG NA ON EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2023Das Instrument 7UR LU2382956378 MAJOREL GROUP LUX. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2023The instrument 7UR LU2382956378 MAJOREL GROUP LUX. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2023Das Instrument K3S CA00510L1067 ACUITYADS HOLDING INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.06.2023The instrument K3S CA00510L1067 ACUITYADS HOLDING INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.06.2023Das Instrument 4LG CH0371153492 LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG SF 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2023The instrument 4LG CH0371153492 LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG SF 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2023Das Instrument 61Z1 CH0312309682 ZUEBLIN IMMO.H.NAM.SF22,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2023The instrument 61Z1 CH0312309682 ZUEBLIN IMMO.H.NAM.SF22,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2023Das Instrument 3C1 FR0011648716 CARBIOS SA EO -,70 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.06.2023The instrument 3C1 FR0011648716 CARBIOS SA EO -,70 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.06.2023Das Instrument B7E DE000A0JM2M1 BLUE CAP O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2023The instrument B7E DE000A0JM2M1 BLUE CAP O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2023Das Instrument YCP US20825C1045 CONOCOPHILLIPS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2023The instrument YCP US20825C1045 CONOCOPHILLIPS DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2023Das Instrument NO1A US63937X2027 NAVIDEA BIOPHARM. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2023The instrument NO1A US63937X2027 NAVIDEA BIOPHARM. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2023Das Instrument TIQ IT0005496473 TESSELLIS S.P.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2023The instrument TIQ IT0005496473 TESSELLIS S.P.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2023Das Instrument 26P CA87975Q1000 TEMAS RESOURCES CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2023The instrument 26P CA87975Q1000 TEMAS RESOURCES CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2023Das Instrument 74H CA4283044069 HEXO CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.06.2023The instrument 74H CA4283044069 HEXO CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.06.2023