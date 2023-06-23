Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA), the world's 3rd largest manufacturer of glass packaging for food and beverages, has successfully completed its 8th employee shareholding offer. On June 22, 2023, more than 3,600 employees, including 76% of French employees, signed up to share in the Group's development and performance, by subscribing to this major operation. Open from May 3 to 17, 2023 in 9 countries, this programme afforded them exclusive conditions to join the Group's share capital i.e. a 20% discount on the share price and a favourable matching contribution plan.

Proof of the success of its strategy and its strong CSR ambitions, Verallia has achieved an excellent 8th edition of its employee shareholding offer. By the close of business on June 22, 2023, over 3,600 employees, or 41% of eligible employees in 9 countries, had invested in the Group, benefiting from an attractive unit subscription price of €30.451. Total investment by Group employees (including the Company's matching contribution) thus amounts to over €18.6 million.

At the close, 611,445 new ordinary shares, representing 0.5% of the share capital and voting rights, had been issued by the Company. As in previous years, in order to neutralize the dilutive effect of this operation, the Company simultaneously reduced its capital by cancelling 611,445 treasury shares acquired under the share buyback programme2

In just 8 years, these operations have already enabled more than 48% of Group employees to become Verallia shareholders, and 88% of French employees, directly and through the Verallia FCPE. Employees now hold 4,2 %3 of the Company's capital.

In the words of Verallia's CEO, Patrice Lucas: "This scheme is rooted in the Group's DNA and demonstrates once again that we are resolutely committed to sharing value. By involving our employees, we give them the opportunity to participate more fully in the life of our company, and to take an interest in the successful implementation of our strategy. Among other things, this operation also enables us to involve our employees in our economic and financial objectives, and to reinforce the stability of our capital. We also stay on our target to reach 5% employee share ownership by 2025.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work in common cause with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new healthy and sustainable solutions for all.

With around 10,000 people and 34 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, providing innovative, customized and environmentally friendly solutions to more than 10,000 businesses around the world.

Verallia produced more than 17 billion bottles and jars and achieved revenues of €3.4 billion in 2022. Verallia is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and belongs to the CAC SBT 1.5°, STOXX600, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable indexes.

_________________________

1 i.e. a 20% discount to the average Verallia share price on the Euronext Paris regulated market over the twenty trading days preceding April 29,2023.

2 Capital increase in par value of €2,066,684.10, with additional paid-in capital of €16,551,816.15. The 611,445 new ordinary shares carry immediate dividend rights, have the same rights and obligations as shares already issued, and have the same rights to any sums that may be distributed, without restriction or reservation. Capital reduction through cancellation of 611,445 treasury shares acquired under the December 6, 2022 share buyback program. The Company's share capital remains unchanged, with the number of shares issued corresponding to the number of shares cancelled. It amounts to €413,337,438.54 and is made up of 122,289,183 ordinary shares with a par value of €3.38 each.

3 Post employee share offering 2023 and after capital increase and reduction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622732311/en/

Contacts:

Verallia media department

Annabel Fuder Stéphanie Piere

verallia@wellcom.fr +33 (0)1 46 34 60 60

Verallia investor relations

Alexandra Baubigeat Boucheron alexandra.baubigeat-boucheron@verallia.com