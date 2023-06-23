First Energy, a subsidiary of Thermax, has commissioned a 45.8 MW wind-solar hybrid plant in India for consumption by an unspecified commercial client.From pv magazine India First Energy, a subsidiary of Thermax, has commissioned a 45.80 MW wind-solar hybrid captive power plant in the Indian state of Gujarat. The installed capacity includes 24.3 MW of wind energy and 21.50 MW of solar capacity. "The project was completed within stipulated timelines with zero accidents," said Thermax. "The plant is estimated to reduce 1,11,700 tonnes of carbon equivalent per year." The plant features more than ...

