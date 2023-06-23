Anzeige
Freitag, 23.06.2023
NuGen Medical: 12.000%? – Ja, warum denn nicht?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2023
FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth to deliver a wide range of MissionZero mineral processing equipment to a major gold mine in Australia

PRESS RELEASE
23 June 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark


Australian mining company Northern Star Resources Ltd has placed an order for a wide range of FLSmidth mineral processing technologies for their Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM) Operations' mill expansion project. KCGM Operations are located east-northeast of Perth in Western Australia, part of one of the richest goldfields in the world, the so-called Golden Mile close to the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.

The order is valued at approximately DKK 515 million and was booked in Q2 2023. The equipment is due to be delivered during 2024.

Under the agreement, FLSmidth will supply a range of MissionZero products covering most of the flowsheet, including SAG mill, Ball mill, primary crusher, pebble crushers, flotation cells and a pre-leach thickener. In addition to these technologies, the order also includes spare and wear parts. Upon installation, these technologies will substantially reduce the mine's energy consumption.

The 20MW grinding mills will be the highest power, gear driven mills in the world and the Ball mill will be the first gear driven 28ft diameter Ball mill.

"This order is yet another important milestone in our ambition to enable zero emission mining by 2030, and we are very pleased with Northern Star Resources' contribution to fulfilling this ambition," comments Mikko Keto, CEO at FLSmidth.

Northern Star Resources' Managing Director Stuart Tonkin said: "Northern Star's purpose is to generate superior returns for our shareholders, while providing positive benefits for our stakeholders through operational effectiveness, exploration and active portfolio management. Being a responsible producer for the benefit of our shareholders, employees, other stakeholders and the communities in which we operate is key to our sustainable operations. We are pleased to partner with globally leading technology suppliers like FLSmidth in advancing our five-year profitable growth strategy."


Contacts:
Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth press release Australia June 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0d15cb62-b4d7-449e-8e04-bc8d3e391112)

